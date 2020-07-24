While the coronavirus pandemic caused many artists to cancel their tours, comebacks, and album promotions this summer, it's also inspired them to work on some new material in their unexpected free time. Fans know Taylor Swift is the queen of writing her own music, so working on an album during quarantine was bound to happen. On Friday, July 24, she released her eighth studio album, Folklore, and it's the greatest surprise fans could have ever hoped for. And Taylor Swift's "Cardigan" lyrics are some of her best, because it tells a gorgeous story about young love that has fans in their feels.
When Swift announced the arrival of Folklore was coming just hours before its release on July 23, she revealed didn't expect to complete her next record so soon, but it just kind of happened that way. "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗," she wrote on Instagram. "I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into [these songs]."
While her releasing a new album so suddenly isn't what she usually does, Swift felt she needed to release Folklore now. "My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world," she continued.
Apparently, Swift was inspired by a story about summer love that came to her while in quarantine. That's what the lyrics to her new single are.
The song is all about an instance of young love. The lyrics paint a picture of a person spending weekends drunk under streetlights and kissing in cars at downtown bars. Taylor compares the person's love to a cardigan that made her feel warm and loved, singing, "And when I felt like I was an old cardigan / Under someone's bed / You put me on and said I was your favorite."
Check out the lyrics to "Cardigan" to see the story for yourself.
VERSE 1
Vintage tee, brand new phone
High heels on cobblestones
When you are young, they assume you know nothing
Sequined smile, black lipstick
Sensual politics
When you are young, they assume you know nothing
CHORUS
But I knew you
Dancin' in your Levi's
Drunk under a streetlight, I
I knew you
Hand under my sweatshirt
Baby, kiss it better, I
REFRAIN
And when I felt like I was an old cardigan
Under someone's bed
You put me on and said I was your favorite
VERSE 2
A friend to all is a friend to none
Chase two girls, lose the one
When you are young, they assume you know nothing
CHORUS
But I knew you
Playing hide-and-seek and
Giving me your weekends, I
I knew you
Your heartbeat on the High Line
Once in twenty lifetimes, I
REFRAIN
And when I felt like I was an old cardigan
Under someone's bed
You put me on and said I was your favorite
BRIDGE
To kiss in cars and downtown bars
Was all we needed
You drew stars around my scars
But now I'm bleedin'
CHORUS
'Cause I knew you
Steppin' on the last train
Marked me like a bloodstain, I
I knew you
Tried to change the ending
Peter losing Wendy, I
I knew you
Leavin' like a father
Running like water, I
And when you are young, they assume you know nothing
VERSE 3
But I knew you'd linger like a tattoo kiss
I knew you'd haunt all of my what-ifs
The smell of smoke would hang around this long
'Cause I knew everything when I was young
I knew I'd curse you for the longest time
Chasin' shadows in the grocery line
I knew you'd miss me once the thrill expired
And you'd be standin' in my front porch light
And I knew you'd come back to me
You'd come back to me
And you'd come back to me
And you'd come back
REFRAIN
And when I felt like I was an old cardigan
Under someone's bed
You put me on and said I was your favorite
If you thought that was beautiful, wait until you see the video. Click play below, and you'll see "Cardigan" in a brand new light.