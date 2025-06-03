Unlike many of her pop star cohorts, Taylor Swift didn’t get her start on Disney Channel — but she did have her Disney moment at the start of her career. Back in 2011, Swift was a guest on the short-lived Phineas & Ferb spinoff talk show, Take Two. And she made a huge impression on the show’s creators, one of whom keeps her gift to him in his wallet to this day.

Dan Povenmire, who voices Dr. Doofenshmirtz on the animated series he co-created with Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, tells Elite Daily that even after 15 years, he still keeps the guitar pick that Swift gifted him on his person at all times.

“She was absolutely delightful. And I have in my wallet, right now, a pick that she gave me,” Povenmire says. “She handed me this pick when she did the show, and I keep it on me all the time, and occasionally I play guitar with it. It’s brought me luck so far.”

Rachel Chapman

Swift’s Take Two With Phineas & Ferb appearance is now a piece of deep Swiftie lore, which gained renewed significance when Swift released her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) vault track “When Emma Falls in Love.” Superfans discovered that Swift played a riff from the previously unreleased track during the show, more than a decade before it would be officially put out.

Much like that song, Phineas & Ferb is also making a big comeback. The beloved Disney Channel show is releasing its fifth season on Disney+ starting June 5, which is almost exactly a decade since the show last aired in the summer of 2015.

Though Povenmire and Marsh recognize Swift’s incredibly booked schedule, the invitation is open for her to return to the Phineas & Ferb world. “We would love for her to come do a voice,” Povenmire says. “But she’s a very busy woman. She’s got a lot on her plate right now.”

Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.