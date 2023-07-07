Another day, another intriguing Taylor Swift theory. At the moment, Swift’s fanbase are fawning over Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). This new release, which dropped on July 7, is a re-recording of the original 2010 album and includes six new vault songs. While Swifties seem divided over certain aspects of the record, one thing’s for certain: The fans are living for the album’s new offering, “When Emma Falls in Love.” The swaying track has captured fans’ attentions, as some believe it’s a tribute to her friend (and self-proclaimed Swiftie) Emma Stone.

There’s several songs on Speak Now that take inspiration from Swift’s personal life. While a large chunk of the album refers to her past romances, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched if she used her platonic relationships as muse. Fans believe Swift wrote “When Emma Falls in Love” during her original Speak Now days, as the song is littered with references to Stone and their blossoming friendship at the time.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the duo became friends in 2008 after meeting at the Young Hollywood Awards. Then, the same year Speak Now released, Stone brought Swift with her as a date to the premiere of her 2010 cult-classic Easy A. Their friendship has stayed afloat over the years, so much so that Stone recently attended Swift’s Eras Tour earlier this year.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

Swift hasn’t confirmed the sweet tune is an ode to Stone; however, that hasn’t stopped fans from slipping on their detective hats and dissecting the lyrics. The first hint (besides the name drop, of course) lies in the first verse, where Swift croons:

“When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom / Jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong / She waits and takes her time, ‘cause little miss sunshine always thinks it's gonna rain.”

The final line could be a nod to Stone’s memorable scene in Easy A, where she hilariously sings along to a greeting card that plays Natasha Bedingfield’s hit, “Pocketful of Sunshine.” Talk about nostalgic. There’s also verse three, where fans speculate Swift references the actor’s relationship with Andrew Garfield. IYDK, Stone and Garfield first met on the set of their 2010 film The Amazing Spider-Man, and reportedly dated between 2011 and 2015.

Beyond the oddly specific references, “When Emma Falls in Love” is a poetic stunner that tugs on the heartstrings. Now, if there’s truth to those nods in the track, it makes this offering more sweeter. Check out Swiftie’s Twitter reactions to the new vault song, below.

These alleged references are so layered.

We love a friendship duo that’s not afraid to gush over one another.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is out now.