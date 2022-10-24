Taylor Swift is no stranger to Easter eggs. The Grammy-winning singer has been known to drop hints about upcoming projects or other personal details that Swifties waste no time in deciphering. Fans’ latest discovery might be the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ next child.

The answer lies in the song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” from Swift’s new album Midnights. After the song’s first chorus, there’s a line that Swift sings softly: “So long, Daisy May.” The track doesn’t mention babies anywhere else, but some drew the conclusion that Daisy May could be the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child; Lively confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram on Sept. 17.

While it may seem like a preposterous claim, there might be some merit to this theory from the Swifties. In 2020, Swift surprise-released her eighth studio album Folklore, which contained the standout single “Betty.” In the song, she mentions two people by name — James and Inez — as well as a girl named Betty. James, Inez, and Betty are the names of Lively and Reynolds’ three daughters, with the song’s titular character being born in October 2019. At the time of “Betty”’s release, however, the Hollywood power couple hadn’t revealed the name of their youngest daughter. Swift’s relationship with Lively and Reynolds, meanwhile, has grown since they first became friends in 2015.

Naturally, Swift fans on Twitter couldn’t resist theorizing about who Daisy May is and if Swift did in fact name-drop another one of her friends’ kids’ names.

One Taylor Swift fan account surmised that the “Daisy May” lyric may be in reference to The Great Gatsby’s iconic character, Daisy Fay Buchanan.

Others pointed out that Daisy Mae is also the name of a character from the Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In 2017, Swift recruited their oldest daughter James to be on her song “Gorgeous” from Reputation. So who knows? Maybe Daisy May (if that is Lively and Reynolds’ daughter’s name) will have an appearance on Swift’s next album.