Scrolling through amusing memes and tweets is always a good time. Nothing whisks me away from reality quicker than a droll remark by a random person on the internet with an opinion on what’s happening in Hollywood. But what happens when jokes are coming from actual famous people? Case in point: Some of the best tweets and memes about Hollywood babes Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are not from internet trolls but from the couple themselves.

Lively and Reynolds have been happily married since 2012 and the two have continued to poke fun at each other ever since. Whether it’s on Twitter, Instagram, or during interviews, these two can’t stop joking around. What started out as a Twitter joke on Lively’s birthday has continued to years of ribbing. From their careers and love lives to their looks, nothing is off limits for the duo, and they appear to be having fun with it. After all, a couple that can laugh together is a couple that stays together (at least I think I read that in a self-help book).

Not only are Blake and Ryan gorgeous, immaculately dressed, and successful, but they are also hilarious. Where do I sign up to be their third wheel? These two are truly my #couplesgoals. Here are twelve times Lively and Reynolds trolled each other on social media.

Nothing like putting your wife first, am I right?

As my mother always said, “Try to kill two birds with one stone.” Figuratively, of course.

Instagram/@blakelively

No one is more influential than people on the Time 100 list. Not even one’s own husband.

So kind of Lively to put up with such wild behavior.

The best way to respond is always to agree with them.

Instagram/@blakelively

This is borderline cruel.

He could have used these quirky pics for blackmail, but instead, Reynolds just posted them on Instagram.

What did she find in there, anyway?

Something tells me Reynolds shouldn’t quit his day job.

Can you imagine making this lifelong mistake?

At least he tried, right?

Stars...they’re just like us.

Here’s to many more years of mutual trolling for these two lovebirds!