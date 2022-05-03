Spotted on the steps of the Met: B. and R. looking more in love every year.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been married since September 2012. Since their surprise wedding, the couple has kept their romance pretty private. Luckily, they do give fans some much-desired insight into their relationship when they walk the Met Gala red carpet. The best part? (Besides the fashion, obvi.) Over the years, they only look more and more smitten.
Lively and Reynolds attended their first Met Gala as a couple in 2014, two years after their wedding. The theme was Charles James: Beyond Fashion, and both Lively and Reynolds were up to the task. Wearing Gucci, they looked incredible together