Taylor Swift's Folklore album was one of the best surprises of 2020. When Swift released the 17-track record on July 24, fans were taken on a musical journey that helped them escape reality and live in a fantasy world full of unique stories, even if just for a short period of time. Swifties got even more of a release from real life on Nov. 25 when Swift's Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions film debuted on Disney+. These behind-the-scene's facts Taylor Swift revealed about Folklore in her new concert film are the icing on the cake to an amazing movie.

Swift, who was inspired to write Folklore in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, announced her concert film during an appearance on Good Morning America on Nov. 24. "I’m so excited for you to see it," Swift shared. "It was an amazing experience getting to really jump into the album with the people that I made it with, and I really hope you enjoy it."

Swift noted that she planned to discuss the details of all of the album's songs during the film, and she did, in fact, do just that. Not only did Swift share intimate stories about her newest music, but she also dropped some unknown facts about the album that had fans going wild.

Folklore's Mystery Co-Writer Is Actually Joe Alwyn

After months of wondering who William Bowery, a co-writer credited on songs like "Exile" and "Betty," is, Swift finally revealed that it was a pseudonym for her real life boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity because it’s not a real person,” she said. “So, William Bowery is Joe, as we know.”

She added of being unsure how their writing collab would go at first: “It was a step that we would never have taken because why would we have ever written a song together? So this was the first time we had a conversation where I came in and I was like, ‘Hey, this could be really weird, and we could hate this, so because we’re in quarantine and there’s nothing else going on, could we just try to see what it’s like if we write this song together?’”

"Invisible String" Was, In Fact, About An Ex's Baby

After Folklore was released in July, fans couldn't help but speculate who "Invisible String" was about. Lyrics like, "Cold was the steel of my axe to grind / For the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents."

During her film, Swift confirmed that the track was written after she sent a gift to an ex's new baby.

The Name of Her Makeshift At-Home Recording Studio Is Very Fitting

It was a known fact that Swift recorded the album at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, but she also saved some fun facts about the process for the movie. During the film, Swift showed off her DIY studio which she named the Kitty Committee Studios.

Folklore's First Song Was...

Swift revealed that "My Tears Ricochet," a song she wrote by herself, was the album's first song.

What Inspired "Mad Woman"

It's been widely speculated that Swift's "Mad Woman" — a ballad seemingly about angst between a man and woman — was written about the singer's very public feud with Scooter Braun. While Swift didn't confirm, nor deny, that the track was about Braun, she did explain that it was a personal experience that inspired the lyrics.

“It’s a person who makes me feel, or tries to make me feel, like I’m the offender by having any kind of defense to his offenses," she said. "It’s like, ‘Oh, I have absolutely no right to respond or I’m crazy. I have no right to respond or I’m angry. I have no right to respond or I’m out of line.’”