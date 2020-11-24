The 2020 holiday season is getting a little more sparkle thanks to Taylor Swift. While the majority of people are celebrating at home with little to no family around this year due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, Swift is giving the gift of music that her fans can enjoy from the comfort of their couch. Taylor Swift's Folklore: Long Pond Studio Sessions concert film details will fill Swifties with so much joy.

Swift surprised fans on July 24 when she dropped Folklore, an album inspired by her self-isolation from earlier this year. "In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result," Swift said of her eighth studio album. "I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down."

Swift also noted that the record was uniquely written with certain stories in mind. “A tale that becomes folklore is one that is passed down and whispered around," she tweeted. "Sometimes even sung about. The lines between fantasy and reality blur and the boundaries between truth and fiction become almost indiscernible.”

Now, Swift is using her imagination to turn the record into a film that is set to drop at midnight on Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Check out the details from Swift herself below.

"I’m so excited for you to see it," Swift gushed while discussing the film on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Nov. 24. "It was an amazing experience getting to really jump into the album with the people that I made it with, and I really hope you enjoy it."

Swift shared that while she made the album with the help of co-producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff‎, the three were never able to get together in person due to the pandemic. "But we got together at Long Pond studio and for the very first time got to create this music together, play through it, talk through it," she shared. "We were joined by Justin Vernon and it was filmed by Disney+."

During the film, Swift will perform each track on the record — in order — and discuss details of the meaning and stories behind all 17 songs.

Time to set your alarms, Swifties, because this film is sure to be even more intriguing than the Folklore album itself.