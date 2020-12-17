Taylor Swift caught fans off guard with the surprise release of evermore. She dropped Folklore just five months prior, so fans thought it would be years before they got another record from her. They were proven wrong when her ninth studio album arrived on Dec. 11. To fans, the release date was perfect because it lined up with the singer's 31st birthday that weekend. As it turns out, it almost didn't happen that way because Evermore was going to come out on Dec. 18 instead. The reason Taylor Swift released Evermore a week early will surprise you.

No one knew Swift had another album on the way... except for Paul McCartney, apparently. On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the Beatles star appeared on the The Howard Stern Show, where he revealed Swift changed her Evermore release date twice so it wouldn't compete with his upcoming record McCartney III. At first, Swift planned to drop Evermore on Dec. 11, but when she found out McCartney was releasing his album on the same day, she pushed it back.

"I did the Rolling Stone cover with Taylor Swift and she just emailed me recently and said, 'I wasn’t telling anyone, but I’ve got another album. So I was going to put it out on my birthday, but I found out you were going to put [yours] out on the [11th]. So I moved it to the 18th,'" McCartney recalled.

However, McCartney ended up moving his album to the 18th, causing Swift to bump up Evermore early. The Beatles star thought the move was very thoughtful of her. "So I mean, you know, people do keep out of each other’s way. It’s a nice thing to do," McCartney said.

Watch McCartney tell the whole story below.

In that same Rolling Stone interview he brought up, McCartney said he would have loved to perform "Shake It Off" with Swift at Glastonbury 2020. The stars were going to headline the Pyramid Stage at this year’s festival, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was canceled.

Fans shouldn't lose hope because there will likely be another opportunity for Swift and McCartney to perform together in the future.