Taylor Swift Announced Her First Tour In Nearly Four Years

Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation tour.

In the exclusive announcement, she revealed the roster of shows would represent all 10 of her studio albums, including her record-breaking Midnights album. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time. I’ve been planning for ages and I finally get to tell you. I’m going back on tour,” she said, adding that international dates for the tour are well underway.

She then shared the dates for The Eras Tour on social media. True to the tour’s theme, the cover art features a vibrant array of different phases of her career. “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” Swift wrote in an announcement on Instagram.

Swift also highlights her many high-profile special guests (aka opening acts) that will join her on tour. They include Paramore, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, and Gracie Abrams to name a few. Talk about a star-studded list.

This thrilling announcement comes after weeks of rumors that Swift will hit the road. During her Oct. 24 appearance on The Tonight Show, Swift teased the idea of going on tour for her Midnights album but didn’t dish any information about her plans.

Honestly, witnessing every era from Swift in one night sounds like a dream. Check out all the details about Swift’s The Eras Tour, including the dates, ticket information, opening acts, and more.

When does Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour begin?

Swift will kick off her The Eras Tour on Mar. 18, 2023 in Arizona. Then, the series will wrap with two shows in Los Angeles on Aug. 4 and 5.

What cities will Taylor Swift visit on her tour?

In total, Swift will visit 20 cities over the course of 27 dates.

Mar. 18 in Glendale, AZ at State Farm Stadium

Mar. 25 in Las Vegas, NV at Allegiant Stadium

Apr. 1 & Apr. 2 in Arlington, TX at AT&T Stadium

Apr. 15 in Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium

Apr. 22 in Houston, TX at NRG Stadium

Apr. 28 & Apr. 29 in Atlanta, GA at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 6 in Nashville, TN at Nissan Stadium

May 12 & May 13 in Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field

May 19 & May 20 in Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium

May 26 & May 27 in East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

June 2 & June 3 in Chicago, IL at Soldier Field

June 10 in Detroit, MI at Ford Field

June 17 in Pittsburgh, PA at Acrisure Stadium

June 24 in Minneapolis, MN at U.S. Bank Stadium

July 1 in Cincinnati, OH at Paycor Stadium

July 8 in Kansas City, MO at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 15 in Denver, CO at Empower Field at Mile High

July 22 in Seattle, WA at Lumen Field

July 29 in Santa Clara, CA at Levi’s Stadium

Aug. 4 & Aug. 5 in Los Angeles, CA at SoFi Stadium

Who will join Taylor Swift on her The Eras Tour?

The Eras Tour features an impressive roster of opening acts. Paramore will only appear for Swift’s first show, being that they’re on their own self-titled tour.

Singer beabadoobee, GAYLE, and Gracie Abrams will open for Swift throughout the first 14 shows. Then, indie singer girl in red, HAIM, MUNA and OWENN will serve as special guests for the remainder of tour.

When do tickets for The Eras Tour go on sale?

From now through midnight on Nov. 9, fans can participate in the TaylorSwiftTix presale by registering on Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Program. According to Billboard, those who registered will receive a code to purchase tickets on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

That same day, a presale for CapitalOne cardholders will be held at 2 p.m. through Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. local venue time. Fans who also purchased tickets to Swift’s 2020 Lover Fest shows will have priority access to the TaylorSwiftTix presale. General public tickets will then go on sale on Nov. 18 at the same time.

Where can I buy tickets for The Eras Tour?

Fans can purchase tickets for The Eras Tour on Swift’s official website.

Let’s be real, Midnights has been one hell of an era so far. Seriously, fans have been meeting the singer at that time for months, so it’s only right to meet her once more on tour.