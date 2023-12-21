K-pop star Jennie Kim has slowly risen to become a fashion icon in the K-pop world, due to her hyper-feminine and flirty sense of style. The BLACKPINK member and budding actor is one of the leading stars helping to propel the coquette style trend further into the mainstream (on TikTok, videos about the popular aesthetic have nearly 15 billion views). Coquette, according to Merriam-Webster, refers to “a woman who endeavors without sincere affection to gain the attention and admiration of men.” By association, the coquette style focuses on displaying hype-feminine designs and detailing. But the trend isn’t actually about the male gaze — many women are using it to reclaim the nostalgia of girlhood.

In an interview with Vogue Singapore, The Idol star, who’s been an ambassador for Chanel since 2017, recently shared her thoughts on what an icon means to her. “[An icon is] someone who has their own opinions and thoughts,” Kim said. “To be called an icon, you need to have the ability to question people with your own views and perspectives, rather than just giving the answer that everyone accepts or the story that everyone likes.”

Living up to her definition of being an icon, Kim also proves she’s the queen of coquette. Below, you’ll find options to re-create some of her standout coquette core looks.

1. The LBD Aka “The Little Blue Dress”

Jennie rocked a sheer blue dress, leg warmers, and some sparkly Mary Janes at BLACKPINK’s show in San Francisco this year. Re-create the look with a lace midi, leg warmers, and black flatforms.

2. Prairie Girl Chic

While strolling through New York earlier this fall, Kim wore a comfy prairie skirt, a cute graphic T-shirt, and black sneakers from Asics’ collab with designer Cecilie Bahnsen. Get the prairie look with these affordable items below.

3. Bows, Frills, & Elegance

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

For her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, the starlet opted for a long black dress with bow detailing by designer Shushu/tong and platform heels. Get the look for way less with these items from Amazon, Anthropologie, and Shein.

4. A Dream In Red

While touring in Abu Dhabi at the start of the year, she wore a red heart-shaped ruffled crop top, a red tutu skirt, burgundy leg warmers, and sparkly ballet heels. Bring the look to your wardrobe with these red-hot pieces from Amazon, Steve Madden, and more.