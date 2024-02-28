It may seem like snagging Hailey Bieber’s viral Rhode Lip Case is as difficult as getting Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets, but there is still a possibility. The phone accessory officially went on sale Tuesday, Feb. 27, and people like TikToker @biebervelli immediately struggled with everything from website refreshes to virtual queues.

Ultimately, the TikTok user was able to purchase the $35 sage green phone case that perfectly holds a Rhode lip product before it sold out. But anyone not on the Rhode website right when the sale started was disappointed to find it quickly became unavailable for immediate purchase.

No need to worry, though, because fans wanting to have their favorite Peptide Lip Treatment on the go and on their phone can still pre-order the Rhode case. The only downside is you’ll have to wait a bit longer to actually get it.

Pre-orders will only be open for a limited time.

Pre-orders for the Rhode Lip Case are expected to ship in April. At the end of March, Rhode will email you an update of your shipping window, so it may not be till mid-spring or later when you get your hands on this two-in-one Bieber-approved product. If you’re on the fence about getting the Rhode Lip Case, don’t hesitate for too long. According to Rhode, “pre-orders will only be open for a limited time.”

Bieber debuted the case on her own social channels earlier this month, and it quickly went viral for its innovative way of keeping her mega-viral Peptide Lip Treatment always on hand.

The case is made from a flexible silicone material that fits an iPhone 14 or 15 Pro and Pro Max. While ordering, you have the option to add your favorite Peptide Lip Tint or Peptide Lip Treatment for an additional $16 (the everyday price). If you do end up getting a lip product to go with your case, you’ll get that first since it typically ships within four to six business days.

Of course, if you can’t wait — or are like one fan who shared, “I really need that Rhode phone case because I’ve put my toast lip treatment somewhere and can’t find it” — there are some Rhode Lip Case dupes and DIYs that’ll ship sooner.

These Rhode Lip Case Dupe Ideas Are Genius For Anyone Crafty And Impatient

The sage green color of the Rhode Lip Case is just as much an it girl as influencer Bieber, so you may be on the hunt for something similar. These silicone cases not only come in a trendy green shade, but are as flexible as the one Bieber is selling.

Once you have the right case or if you have one you already love but just want to be able to carry around your Rhode Lip Treatment with it, there are some ways to DIY a Lip Case. Content creator Sophie (@soph) even shared some Amazon products, like a suction cup phone holder and adhesive cable clip, that you can attach to your case and it will hold your favorite lip gloss. The suction cup option is especially ingenious because it can hold more than just lipsticks, and can also be used to attach your phone to a wall when you want to film an OOTD TikTok anywhere.

Hopefully, this pre-order won’t be the last time you’ll get to see the Rhode Lip Case available. Fingers crossed not only will it be coming back after April, but there will be more colors to choose from in the next restock. (The world needs a pink case to match Bieber’s Erewhon soft serve.)