Move over, glazed doughnuts, it’s time for vanilla cake. On Nov. 22, Hailey Bieber, founder of rhode skin and undisputed queen of glazed doughnut nails, turns 26 years old. To celebrate the big day, Bieber’s rhode skin is giving its cult-fave Peptide Lip Treatment, the good-for-your-lips gloss that’s constantly selling out, a makeover. The tasty new edition, Vanilla Cake, will only be available for a limited time while supplies last. Mark your calendars, because this is one drop that’s guaranteed to sell out faster than you can say “glazed doughnut lips.”

There are impossible-to-get-your-hands-on products and then there’s rhode skin’s Peptide Lip Treatment. As of this month, these little tubes of glossy goodness have sold out five times in six months and have boasted a waitlist of over 300,000 people. That’s a long list of folks salivating for a product that isn’t even a year old. Even beauty industry insiders — a group of folks generally skeptical of celebrity skin care lines — can’t help but sing this lip treatment’s praises. Rhode skin’s Peptide Lip Treatment is available in three flavors (when it’s not sold out): unscented, watermelon, and caramel. Since the glossy product is so popular, its newest iteration, Vanilla Cake, will likely follow in its predecessors’ footsteps and only be on the market for a short while. Here’s how to get your hands on it:

On Nov. 22, you’ll be able to purchase the Peptide Lip Treatment in Vanilla Cake on the rhode skin website, starting at 11 a.m. ET. Priced at $16, the new flavor costs the same as its sold-out counterparts.

If you miss your chance to buy the Peptide Lip Treatment in Vanilla Cake as a single item, don’t despair. Rhode skin is also launched a Birthday Duo in Bieber’s honor. For $42, you’ll get the Peptide Lip Treatment in Vanilla Cake along with the brand’s second most lusted-after product: its Peptide Glazing Fluid.

Whether you’re keen to score a single blush-pink lip treatment or the rhode skin Birthday Duo, you should have your credit card information at the ready as soon as possible after the clock strikes 11 a.m. on Nov. 22. If history repeats itself, neither of these Bieber birthday specials will last long.