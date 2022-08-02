After a launch so good that it made glazed doughnut skin go viral, Hailey Bieber’s rhode is finally restocking. Since rhode hit the skin care scene in June 2022, the buzzy new brand can’t keep its pared-down line of skin care products in stock. According to the brand, rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid has already sold out twice and, at one point, boasted a waitlist of over 100,000 people. The rhode restock goes live on Tuesday, August 2, so you’re going to want to get your fingers warmed up and ready to add everything to your online shopping cart.

From the jump, the internet has been obsessed with rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid. With well-loved ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and peptides, this moisturizer is reportedly the secret behind Bieber’s ultra-dewy skin. It also happens to be the brand’s undisputed fan favorite product. When it finally came back into stock earlier this summer, it sold out in just 10 minutes so you definitely don’t want to miss another chance to snag this hydration secret weapon.

Each of rhode’s products is less than $30, features powerhouse formulas, and isn’t going to be available for long. Scope out all the details on Hailey Bieber’s rhode restock below.

Courtesy of Eli Russell Linnetz

What’s included in Hailey Bieber’s rhode restock?

Bieber’s not one to overload her skin care routine with a ton of oils, serums, and moisturizers. Instead, she prefers to keep things simple. “I live by a collection of edited essentials — one really good coat, or one really good moisturizer that works perfectly for me and that I’ll always come back to,” the model shared through a press release. That minimalist ethos is the one that inspired the products in rhode’s first collection.

Currently, rhode has three delicious products all coming back into stock. The already cult-favorite Peptide Glazing Fluid, of course, is on the roster, along with the Barrier Restore Cream and the Peptide Lip Treatment, which comes in three sheer shades. Despite being a hydrating lip cream, this lip treatment also doubles as a gloss to really drive home your glazed doughnut look.

When is the rhode restock?

The rhode restock is hitting digital shelves at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2. Since it’s likely to sell out fast, you definitely want to be among the first in line.

Where can you shop rhode’s restock?

At the moment, rhode is only available on its own website. Get a jumpstart on the restock by checking out the products below.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.