The latest nail trend sweeping social media is, simply put, delicious. Glazed doughnut nails, first spotted on Hailey Bieber’s fingertips at Met Gala 2022, blend a chrome effect with a typically pale polish shade. The effect is gauzy, sheer, and as delicate as the shiny glaze on a batch of fresh Krispy Kremes. Unlike this summer’s other major nail trends, glazed doughnut nails are relatively subtle, but they still make a statement. “It’s really simple and minimalist, but catches everyone’s eye from a mile away,” shares celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, who’s credited with starting the glazed doughnut nail trend and is, therefore, the perfect person to explain how to do glazed doughnut nails at home.

Ganzorigt created the sweet and shiny manicure for the Rhode skin care founder — who prefers her skin looking like a glazed doughnut as well — on a whim when she saw the gown the model had chosen to wear for the Met Gala. “It was really last minute decision,” the nail artist shares with Elite Daily. “Hailey’s dress was Yves Saint Laurent, really pretty satin. We were originally talking about doing just translucent white color, but I asked Hailey to try the chrome effect because it [would] match her dress. She said, ‘Sure, let’s try it.’ That’s how we discovered glazed doughnut nails.”

Ganzorigt created Bieber’s glazed doughnut nails using gel polishes and powders from OPI Professionals. The chrome Ganzorigt used is OPI Chrome Effects Mirror Shine Nail Powder, a powder that’s applied after the top coat. It’s recommended for professional-use only, but you can still find it online, and Ganzorigt says it can be used on top of any color to create the shiny glazed effect.

Bieber shared a neon version of the glazed doughnut nails on TikTok recently, but I’m still a sucker for the original opaque Krispy Kreme effect. Here’s exactly how to DIY Bieber’s glazed doughnut nails:

Ganzorigt has also created these gorgeous nails for other celebs, including Vanessa Hudgens, who matched her glazed doughnut nails to a stunning pearl necklace. You can really see the chrome effect on Hudgens’ nails since they’re picking up the iridescence of her jewelry.

If you’re looking to make the glazed doughnut trend your own, matching your shade to a favorite accessory might be the place to start. After all, the sky is really the limit with this striking but simple nail trend. Personally, I’m thinking Barbiecore glazed doughnut nails might be making an appearance in my summer mani lineup.