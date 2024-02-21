Hailey Bieber rightfully owns the title of trendsetter. It was her viral Strawberry Glaze Smoothie that started the trend of other celebrities — including Olivia Rodrigo, Emma Chamberlain, and Bella Hadid — collaborating with Erewhon on their own tasty beverages.

I’ve tried quite a few viral Erewhon smoothies and Bieber’s continues to outrank them all. So when it was announced the Rhode beauty founder released a new Strawberry Glaze Soft Serve sundae at Erewhon, inspired by her smoothie, I just had to order it as well. Unfortunately for my wallet, Bieber has done it again.

The Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze Cosmic Bliss Soft Serve Sundae is available at all Erewhon locations, and comes with a coconut strawberry soft serve that is topped with coconut whipped cream and a strawberry glaze.

For a limited time, fans can also order the Hailey's Way Cosmic Bliss Soft Serve, which is how Bieber enjoys her sundae. This version of the new Coconut Strawberry Glaze Soft Serve is topped with Hu keto chocolate chips, strawberry glaze, coconut whipped cream, and a Spread The Love peanut butter drizzle. If it wasn’t obvious from the ingredients, this treat is like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich but in sundae form.

I, of course, had to order both, which was $24. The regular Strawberry Glaze Cosmic Bliss Soft Serve Sundae is $11, while Hailey’s Way is $13. Those double digit prices are to be expected from bougie Erewhon, and I actually think they’re pretty reasonable for how delicious these sundaes are. And to be fair, one sundae is cheaper than getting just a Strawberry Glaze Smoothie for $18. If you don’t have $24 to spend, though, here’s how each of the sundaes ranked so you can decide which one to get.

Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze Cosmic Bliss Soft Serve Sundae Is A Classic Treat

Rachel Chapman

I started off with just the regular Strawberry Glaze Cosmic Bliss Soft Serve Sundae, and immediately fell in love. This is a perfect soft serve version of Bieber’s beloved and TikTok-approved smoothie. I consider myself a soft serve connoisseur, and this Coconut Strawberry Glaze Soft Serve is divine. It’s so pillowy soft that your spoon will glide right through the ice cream.

While I never got bored of just the soft serve and flavor, it was nice having the strawberry glaze and coconut whip as well. I’m not sure they added too much to the taste, but the coconut whip — which froze a bit — definitely provided some texture. I would give this a perfect score, but trying the sundae Bieber’s way knocked it down a bit.

Rating: 4.5/5

Hailey's Way Cosmic Bliss Soft Serve Is A Nostalgic Dream Come True

Rachel Chapman

I’m officially a (Hailey) Belieber when it comes to foodie recommendations. Getting the sundae Hailey’s Way is definitely the right choice here. The addition of the chocolate chips and peanut butter drizzle just add so much more flavor and crunch for your tastebuds. Of course, you still can enjoy the Coconut Strawberry Glaze Soft Serve on its own (which I highly recommend), but when you get a spoonful with all the ingredients together, it’s so nostalgic and delicious.

It really is like an ice cream version of a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich from childhood, but with fresh ingredients. This was so good that I can’t wait to try it again with my friends. I’ll just need to save some money by making coffee at home instead of ordering a latte from my fave cafe. It’s worth it, and I hope this isn’t the last Erewhon collab we see from Hailey Bieber.

Rating: 5/5