Olivia Rodrigo may be spilling her guts on her most recent (and Grammy-nominated) album, but she also wants you to improve yours with her new Erewhon smoothie. The “good 4 ur GUTS” smoothie is the latest celebrity collab at the trendy supermarket chain in LA. And this gut-friendly drink, inspired by Rodrigo’s GUTS album, is packed with nutritious ingredients like kombucha, blueberries, and even avocado. As a Livie with stomach issues, I had to try it on launch day to see if it’s worth the splurge.

Erewhon, which is known for its celeb smoothies, also has a reputation for being expensive, and Rodrigo’s Erewhon smoothie is $18. While that’s not as pricey as tickets to the Guts World Tour, which fans on TikTok weren’t happy about, it is about the same as buying three lattes from your fave coffee shop. A lot of that has to do with the ingredients in the good 4 ur GUTS smoothie. According to Erewhon, the gut-friendly recipe, which comes down to about $1.38 per ingredient, includes:

Minor Figures organic oat milk

Health-Ade Pomegranate Kombucha

SIBU Sea Buckthorn Puree

ION Gut Support

Nate's Pure Organic Honey

Sprout Living's Epic Protein Chocolate Maca

Organic coconut cream

Organic strawberries

Organic dates

Organic blueberries

Organic mango

Organic acai

Organic avocado.

While it’s a little pricey, a portion of the proceeds from Rodrigo’s smoothie — which is available from now until Jan. 14 — will also be donated to her #fund4good charity. When you break it all down, that $18 doesn’t seem too bad, but it really comes down to taste when deciding whether it’s worth getting. I’ve tried my fair share of Erewhon smoothies, from Hailey Bieber’s viral Strawberry Glaze Smoothie to Bella Hadid’s Kinsicle Smoothie, and Rodrigo’s definitely lands somewhere in between.

The Olivia Rodrigo Erewhon Smoothie Is Almost As Good As Hailey Bieber’s

Rachel Chapman

Call me a hot girl with stomach issues, because I’ve had terrible acid reflux since college. I’m always on the hunt for something good for my guts, and I was intrigued by the combo of sour kombucha and sweet chocolate with so many different fruit flavors in Rodrigo’s smoothie. However, I was a little hesitant when I saw some TikTokers had average reviews, with many saying the blueberry and chocolate flavors dominated the drink. TikTok’s “Number 1 Hater” (@misterpreda) says the drink is “boring,” and doesn’t match the edgy vibes of Rodrigo’s sophomore album.

Once I tried it, I have to agree that it’s not the most exciting Erewhon smoothie I’ve tried. The coconut cream lining is the same as almost every single celeb smoothie from the chain, and the purple shade is not as vibrant as I would have liked. Chris Appleton’s Apple-disiac Smoothie was closer to Rodrigo’s signature lavender shade, so this smoothie is not winning Insta-worthy points. However, it’s all about the taste, and in my opinion, and the good 4 ur GUTS smoothie is really good.

The chocolate and blueberries do stand out, but the sip isn’t too sweet and it’s pretty smooth, giving it a flavor and consistency that’s similar to a healthy blueberry shake. I also liked the probiotic ingredients, like the Health-Ade Pomegranate Kombucha. Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Smoothie still ranks at the top of my list as the best smoothie at Erewhon, but Rodrigo’s is a close second.

As much as I enjoyed the good 4 ur GUTS Erewhon smoothie, I would say it’s not a “have to try” sip, even if you are a big Rodrigo fan. It’s a fun try if you have the funds, but you can also save your money and put that towards last-minute tickets to the Guts World Tour or merch in 2024.