Olivia Rodrigo wears her heart on her sleeve— and she’s not ashamed of it. The singer rose to prominence baring her emotions (ahem, “Driver License,”) and that lyrical melodrama helped push her Sour album to become the soundtrack of 2021. After a two-year hiatus from the music scene, Rodrigo’s closing the chapter of her debut and making room for her new album: Guts.

On June 26, Rodrigo surprise announced her new era on Instagram. “My sophomore album GUTS comes out September 8th. I am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all,” she wrote in the post that features what appears to be the album’s cover art.

There, Rodrigo can be seen posed on a deep-purple floor. Her hand, which is cowering near her mouth, exposes the album title— and chipped black nail polish that’s become a timeless trend in the last few years.

There’s something brooding yet messily chaotic about this cover art, and that blend might appear in the album’s sonic texture. In a press release, Rodrigo revealed these upcoming roster of tracks (produced by her Sour counterpart Dan Nigro) will be emotional— but not in a teen anguish way.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” Rodrigo shared in a statement. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

Guts’ announcement follows the upcoming release of Rodrigo’s single, “Vampire.” After weeks of dropping sonic clues on social media, the singer revealed the track would be the lead single of her new album.

Here’s everything to know about Rodrigo’s forthcoming album.

Guts’ Release Date

Rodrigo’s second studio album will drop on September 8, 2023.

Guts’ Tracklist

Rodrigo has yet to share the official tracklist for Guts. The only track confirmed to be on the upcoming album is “Vampire.” Fans can call the singer’s Heartbreak Hotline (which she used to previously tease her 2021 Sour album) at 323-622-SOUR to hear a snippet of the Twilight-coded song.

Pre-Order Info For Guts

Guts is available to pre-order now. Fans can also purchase the album as a CD ($14), a cassette ($15), and limited edition vinyl (which comes in red, white, blue, and purple) for $30.

Guts’ Cover Art

Fans noticed Guts’ cover art borrows a similar aesthetic to Sour. Rodrigo’s toying with a similar lilac-meets-deep purple from her previous era, leading fans to believe this release could be a angsty continuation of her studio album. While the hues are similar, the singer hasn’t hinted if Guts lyrically exists in the same universe as Sour. In a press release for “Vampire,” her label stated the lead single is sonically imbued with “maturity” and “bold confidence,” so there’s a chance this growth might extend to the rest of the album.

Will Rodrigo Go On Tour For Her Guts Album?

Rodrigo has not revealed if she’ll head on tour in support of Guts.