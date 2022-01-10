This Clip Of Olivia Singing A "Drivers License" Demo Will Give You Chills

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” became a career-defining song almost immediately after its January 2021 release. The song took over airways, the Billboard charts, and even TikTok. Fans who watched Rodrigo on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series adored the track, but she also found herself a set of followers. And while there was a lot of speculation surrounding who the heartbreak song was written about, these days, Rodrigo has nothing but love to share.

"Happy first birthday to the little song that changed my whole life,” she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 9. Rodrigo celebrated the first anniversary of the song by sharing a never-before-seen video of her performing the track at home. "I made this video a day or two after I wrote drivers license in my living room (with a very squeaky sustain pedal lol). crazy to think how quickly life changes. thank u to everyone who has supported me so tenderly. music is the most magical thing in the world.”

It’s hard to believe it’s only been a year since Rodrigo’s smash single was released. In the past 365 days, she hit a number of major career milestones, including announcing her first headlining tour, landing seven Grammy nominations, and meeting her idol, Taylor Swift.

Rodrigo is evidently full of gratitude, and she shared a meaningful message about her 2022 Grammy nominations on Nov. 23. The singer said that landing a nomination from the Recording Academy has been a lifelong dream.

Her Instagram reaction was heartfelt: “Woke up this morning to 7 Grammy nominations. when I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from the staples center, where the Grammys took place every year. I would always walk outside the arena and look at the plaques on the ground with all the winners names in wide eyed wonder. i went to the Grammy museum so many of my free weekends bc I was so fascinated by the history of the show and all of the incredible musicians that made it up. many dreams have come true for me this year but this one is probably the most meaningful.”

Rodrigo has had star power since appearing on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but the release of “drivers license” made her a true household name. Now, she’s ready to take her career to even greater heights in 2022.