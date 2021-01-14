Practically overnight, Olivia Rodrigo has gone from a budding songstress to one of the most-talked-about singers in the world. Her new single, "Drivers License," was streamed over 65 million times on Spotify in its first week, and had listeners falling in love with its emotion-packed lyrics. For fans wondering if Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" is a true story, here's the tea.

Rodrigo's song arrived on Jan. 8, and while she's previously made music for her show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, "Drivers License" marked her first official release. Many pop stars use ghostwriters for their music, but Rodrigo's song is as personal as can be.

"I wrote the bulk of the song literally crying in my living room, and I think that it definitely has that feel to it," she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in a Jan. 14 interview.

"I was driving around my neighborhood, actually listening to really sad songs and crying in the car, and I got home and I was like, 'Maybe I'll write a song about this, crying in the car.' So, I just sat down at my piano and plucked out some chords that I liked and it kind of happened that way. But it was really, really natural and organic. Very much me writing in the depth of my emotion."

You can listen to "Driver's License" below.

Rodrigo also told Lowe that the hysteria behind the song came as a complete shock to her. "I mean, it's quite insane. 'Drivers License' is my first single that I've put out, so I truly loved the song always. I didn't really expect it to chart or do anything, I was just so happy with it. So, the fact that it's number one in the world right now is absolutely mind-blowing. I can't believe any of it," she said.

As the song went viral, rumors started circulating that it was written about her Disney+ co-star Joshua Bassett. While Rodrigo hasn't confirmed or denied this, she' promises the heartbreak fans hear in the song is real. "The pain is definitely real in that song. I definitely think I try to approach recording all of my music from a place of emotion," she explained.

One week after the release of "Drivers License," Bassett is set to release a song of his own titled "Lie Lie Lie," so, perhaps, Rodrigo's real break up story is getting a very real response.