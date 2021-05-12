Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo have been internet besties for quite some time, so when they finally met at the 2021 Brit Awards, fans couldn't wait to see how they hit it off in person. Not so surprisingly, they were friendship goals IRL, too. Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram at the 2021 BRITs is everything.

Swift was on hand at the May 11 awards show to accept the 2021 Icon Award, while Rodrigo was invited to perform her debut hit single "Drivers License." It was a big night for both ladies, but the biggest moment of all was when they got together for an epic selfie. Their photo together is now going viral, and fans (as well as celebs) are loving seeing their friendship blossom in real life.

"I love my sister and my mom," Conan Gray commented below the pic. "Zero words i— i’m so happy for you," Ashe said.

Fans on Twitter lost it after Rodrigo's pic went live. "Im never going to recover from taylor swift and olivia rodrigo meeting," one fan tweeted. "OKAY BUT STILL CANT PROCESS THAT OLIVIA AND TAYLOR HAD A CONVERSATION," another tweeted.

Basically, Swift and Rodrigo meeting was a big deal for fans who've been following their friendship trajectory, and their first photo together couldn't have been more perfect.

Rodrigo even gave Swift a handwritten letter at the show.

Swift and Olivia Rodrigo have been serving up friendship goals since January 2021, when Tay proudly supported the newcomer's first single. "I say that's my baby and I'm proud," Swift commented on Rodrigo's Instagram post announcing her single had hit the top of the iTunes charts right next to Swift.

One month later, Rodrigo was on cloud nine once again when Pete Davidson compared her music to Swift's on Saturday Night Live. As she said in an interview with Radio.com: “Pete Davidson, who is my biggest celebrity crush, was singing it and comparing me to Taylor Swift, who is my idol. It was just insane."

JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift has supported Rodrigo every step of the way, and even enlisted her to help her promote a recent release of her own. Rodrigo made a fun-loving Instagram reel to "White Horse (Taylor's Version)."

Swift may be more than ten years Rodrigo's senior, but that hasn't stopped them from forming the ultimate ride-or-die friendship.