Olivia Is Going On Tour And The Countdown For 2022 Already Feels Brutal
She chose three amazing opening acts, too.
Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road! Yep, after streaming Sour endlessly since its May 2021 release, fans will finally be able to hear the songs live. The Grammy-nominated singer announced a headlining tour on Dec. 6, and it will be here before you know it. Not only is she performing in a number of major U.S. cities, but she’s making her way to Europe as well. As Rodrigo prepares for her first-ever headlining tour, here’s everything you should know.
Rodrigo took to Instagram early on Dec. 6 to share the exciting update and let fans know she’s taking a few special friends on tour with her. “SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!” Rodrigo captioned her post. “With angels @gracieabrams@hollyhumberstoneand @queenofthebabies!! tix on sale Friday!!!!”
According to the official tour poster, the fun will kick off on April 2 in San Francisco, and will wrap three months later in the U.K. During those three months, Rodrigo will hit over 40 North American cities, with back-to-back shows in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver, Philadelphia, and Toronto.
Naturally, fans are excited about Rodrigo’s surprise tour announcement, and they’re ready to buy tickets as soon as they go on sale. “Olivia rodrigo is going on tour & you know I gotta be there so I can cry like my heart is broken!!” one fan tweeted after seeing the announcement.
“I’m so excited that Olivia is going on tour like you have no idea!!!!” another fan said.
The tour is still a few months away, but there’s a lot to get excited about. Here’s every epic detail about Rodrigo’s upcoming Sour tour, including how you can snag tickets.
How To Buy Tickets For Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour
Tickets for the Sour tour officially go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 here. They go on sale at 10am EST, so make sure your alarms are set early. And for those attending the North American tour dates, be sure to sign up for the verified fan registration ahead of time.
Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Opening Acts
Rodrigo invited three opening acts out on her Sour tour, and they’re all budding singer-songwriters. Gracie Abrams will be joining Rodrigo on a slew of her U.S. dates, as well as fellow heartbreak hit-maker Holly Humberstone. On the U.K. leg of the tour, Baby Queen will be opening the shows.
Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour Setlist
While there isn’t a setlist for the Sour tour just yet, attendees can likely expect to hear fan-favorite tracks like “good 4 u,” “brutal,” and “traitor.” Of course, she’ll likely play a few sad bops, too. And it’s almost a given she’ll play her breakout hit, “drivers license.”
Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour Dates
With 47 tour dates total, Rodrigo will get to meet so many of her fans out on the road. See every city she’ll be hitting, below.
- 04/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- 04/05 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
- 04/06 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
- 04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
- 04/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ UCCU Center
- 04/11 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
- 04/12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
- 04/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
- 04/15 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
- 04/16 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
- 04/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
- 04/20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
- 04/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
- 04/23 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
- 04/26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
- 04/27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
- 04/29 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
- 04/30 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
- 05/03 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
- 05/04 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
- 05/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
- 05/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
- 05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
- 05/10 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
- 05/13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
- 05/14 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
- 05/18 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
- 05/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea
- 05/21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
- 05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
- 05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
- 06/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark
- 06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
- 06/15 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
- 06/16 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
- 06/18 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
- 06/19 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
- 06/21 – Paris, FR @ Zénith
- 06/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
- 06/29 – Cork, IE @ Live at the Marquee
- 06/30 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park
- 07/02 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
- 07/03 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
- 07/04 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
- 07/06 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
- 07/07 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
To say fans are excited is a huge understatement.