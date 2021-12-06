Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road! Yep, after streaming Sour endlessly since its May 2021 release, fans will finally be able to hear the songs live. The Grammy-nominated singer announced a headlining tour on Dec. 6, and it will be here before you know it. Not only is she performing in a number of major U.S. cities, but she’s making her way to Europe as well. As Rodrigo prepares for her first-ever headlining tour, here’s everything you should know.

Rodrigo took to Instagram early on Dec. 6 to share the exciting update and let fans know she’s taking a few special friends on tour with her. “SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!” Rodrigo captioned her post. “With angels @gracieabrams@hollyhumberstoneand @queenofthebabies!! tix on sale Friday!!!!”

According to the official tour poster, the fun will kick off on April 2 in San Francisco, and will wrap three months later in the U.K. During those three months, Rodrigo will hit over 40 North American cities, with back-to-back shows in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver, Philadelphia, and Toronto.

Naturally, fans are excited about Rodrigo’s surprise tour announcement, and they’re ready to buy tickets as soon as they go on sale. “Olivia rodrigo is going on tour & you know I gotta be there so I can cry like my heart is broken!!” one fan tweeted after seeing the announcement.

“I’m so excited that Olivia is going on tour like you have no idea!!!!” another fan said.

The tour is still a few months away, but there’s a lot to get excited about. Here’s every epic detail about Rodrigo’s upcoming Sour tour, including how you can snag tickets.

How To Buy Tickets For Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour

Tickets for the Sour tour officially go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 here. They go on sale at 10am EST, so make sure your alarms are set early. And for those attending the North American tour dates, be sure to sign up for the verified fan registration ahead of time.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Opening Acts

Rodrigo invited three opening acts out on her Sour tour, and they’re all budding singer-songwriters. Gracie Abrams will be joining Rodrigo on a slew of her U.S. dates, as well as fellow heartbreak hit-maker Holly Humberstone. On the U.K. leg of the tour, Baby Queen will be opening the shows.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour Setlist

While there isn’t a setlist for the Sour tour just yet, attendees can likely expect to hear fan-favorite tracks like “good 4 u,” “brutal,” and “traitor.” Of course, she’ll likely play a few sad bops, too. And it’s almost a given she’ll play her breakout hit, “drivers license.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour Dates

With 47 tour dates total, Rodrigo will get to meet so many of her fans out on the road. See every city she’ll be hitting, below.

04/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

04/05 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

04/06 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

04/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ UCCU Center

04/11 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

04/15 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

04/16 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

04/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

04/20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

04/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

04/23 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

04/26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

04/27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

04/29 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

04/30 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

05/03 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

05/04 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

05/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

05/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

05/10 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

05/13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

05/14 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

05/18 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

05/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea

05/21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

06/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark

06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

06/15 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

06/16 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

06/18 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

06/19 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

06/21 – Paris, FR @ Zénith

06/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

06/29 – Cork, IE @ Live at the Marquee

06/30 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park

07/02 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

07/03 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

07/04 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

07/06 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

07/07 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

To say fans are excited is a huge understatement.