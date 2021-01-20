For the first few weeks after releasing "Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo remained silent about who the song was written about. Fans theorized it was about her rumored flame Joshua Bassett, but Rodrigo left fans in the dark about the real story behind the viral track. Until now, that is. Olivia Rodrigo's response to rumors "Drivers License" is about Joshua Bassett is finally here, but it may leave you with more questions.

"Drivers License" took the music world by storm upon its Jan. 8 release, and it's already broken a number of records including the most streams of a song in one week on Spotify. From the second the song hit streaming services, fans have wanted to know the specifics behind Rodrigo's emotion-packed lyrics. In a Jan. 19 interview with Billboard, she unveiled new details about the song.

"I totally understand people's curiosity with the specifics of who the song's about and what it's about, but to me, that's really the least important part of the song," she told Billboard. "It's resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important."

"To see it do really well — to have this really painful moment in my life, and turn it into something beautiful that can maybe help people through a tough time that they're having, like I was having a tough time — it's just so empowering," Rodrigo added. "I feel grateful that I got to do that."

Rodrigo didn't dive into the nitty gritty details on who the song was written about, so, for now, fans will have to keep drawing their own conclusions. Fans seem to have come to the consensus the song is about Bassett for several reasons. For starters, Rodrigo sings about her ex moving on with a "blonde," girl in the song, and Bassett has recently linked to actress Sabrina Carpenter who is blonde.

Rodrigo also once received a driving lesson from Bassett, which she posted about online. So it would make total sense if "Drivers License" was penned with him in mind.

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regardless, Rodrigo has made it clear the song is real AF from start the finish. "I wrote the bulk of the song literally crying in my living room, and I think that it definitely has that feel to it," she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in a Jan. 14 interview. "The pain is definitely real in that song."

We may not ever know for sure who "Drivers License" is about, but shout out to Rodrigo for keeping it real.