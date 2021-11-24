Olivia Rodrigo is having an all-star year and things just keep getting better. After topping charts and commanding airwaves with her debut record, Sour, she’s keeping her momentum going. Rodrigo scooped up seven Grammy nominations when the Recording Academy announced the 2022 nominees on Nov. 23, and it was the ultimate “pinch myself” moment for her. The pop star took to Instagram to detail her gratitude and also shared a photo of her celebratory cake.

Not only did Rodrigo pick up an impressive amount of Grammy nods, but she was nominated in the “big four” categories — Album of the Year, Record of the year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. She was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. Basically, it’s her time to shine and fans are so proud.

An epic amount of Grammy nominations called for an epic celebration, and Rodrigo did just that. She took to Instagram to share a photo of a cake featuring the number ‘7’ to signify her nominations. The post also shared a meaningful message about her career trajectory.

“woke up this morning to 7 Grammy nominations,” Rodrigo wrote. “when I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from the staples center, where the Grammys took place every year. I would always walk outside the arena and look at the plaques on the ground with all the winners names in wide eyed wonder. i went to the Grammy museum so many of my free weekends bc I was so fascinated by the history of the show and all of the incredible musicians that made it up. many dreams have come true for me this year but this one is probably the most meaningful.”

Rodrigo continued with a message of gratitude for fans and the Recording Academy: “thank you to everyone who has believed in me and supported the songs I write. and thank you to @recordingacademy for the recognition. I’m beyond humbled. truly a day I will never forget. so grateful.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The 2022 Grammys will air on Jan. 31, so there are still several months before fans find out which awards Rodrigo will take home. But with seven nods under her belt, she could very well win her first golden gramophone.