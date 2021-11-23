On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Recording Academy unveiled the nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Of course, so many of our favorite artists got recognized, but there were also several big names who got snubbed. If you’re itching to know if your faves made the cut, check out the full list of 2022 Grammy nominees below.

Last year, the Grammys took place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this time, they’ll return to an in-person event on Monday, Jan. 31. Since the 2022 ceremony would be the first Grammys since 2019 to take place in person, fans were especially excited to hear which celebrities would get nominated this year since many of them will likely attend the show as well.

For the second year in a row, the Recording Academy announced its nominations during a virtual livestream event from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Several big stars helped present the nominations, including BTS, H.E.R., Gayle King, and more.

In the end, Selena Gomez got nominated for Best Latin Pop Album for her 2021 Spanish-language record Revelación, marking her first-ever Grammy nomination. Other notable nominees include Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, and BTS. To see how many nominations each artist got, check out the 2022 Grammy nominees, as well as other details about the ceremony, below.

Who’s nominated for the 2022 Grammy Awards?

Record Of The Year

“I Still Have Faith In You” by ABBA

“Freedom” by Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Right On Time” by Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open” by Silk Sonic

Album of the Year

We Are by Jon Batiste

Love For Sale by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) by Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) by Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind by H.E.R.

Montero by Lil Nas X

Sour by Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore by Taylor Swift

Donda by Kanye West

When are the 2022 Grammy Awards?

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Monday, Jan. 31, at 8 p.m E.T.

How can I watch the 2022 Grammy Awards?

The 2022 Grammy Awards will broadcast live on CBS. Viewers can also stream the show live online and on-demand on Paramount+.

Who’s presenting at the 2022 Grammy Awards?

No information about the presenters has been revealed just yet but considering last year, artists like Lizzo and Ringo Starr helped present the awards, fans can probably expect big names to do it this year as well.

Who’s performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards?

The Recording Academy also hasn’t shared the performance lineup for the 2022 Grammy Awards yet. It’s likely nominees like Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, and Lil Nas X will perform since they all received a number of nominations each.

More to come...