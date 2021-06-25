Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits" Lyrics Will Lead You Right To The Dance Floor

Ed Sheeran is back, Sheerios! It’s a new era for the ginger-haired singer who is temporarily rocking blonde hair for the release of his highly-anticipated new single “Bad Habits.” The new song arrived on June 25 and it’s already got fans singing along. In fact, Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits" lyrics and practically impossible not to sing (and dance) along to.

In typical fashion, Sheeran promoted his new song and video with a little humor. "My hair was blonde for 3 days for the shoot. I apologize to all my ginger people, it will never happen again," he captioned a preview of the song. The preview instantly caught fans' attention because not only was he sporting blonde hair, but he was also channeling a vampiric Joker. With creepy makeup, a magenta-colored suit, and fangs, there was no mistaking the video was inspired by the popular comic book character.

Now that the full song is here, it’s clear the song isn’t based on Sheeran’s current reality. While he’s been married to his wife Cherry Seaborn for two years now, the song tells the story of a man who can’t stop going back to a lover who just isn’t good for him. “My bad habits lead to late nights, ending alone/ Conversations with a stranger I barely know," Sheeran sings on the track.

The lyrics are accompanied by a synthy base beat that will definitely be leading you straight to the dance floor. Keep reading to learn all the lyrics — you’re going to want to so you’re ready to sing along this summer.

Intro

(One, two, three, four)

Ooh, ooh

Verse 1

Every time you come around, you know I can't say no

Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control

I can feel the paradise before my world implodes

And tonight had something wonderful

Chorus

My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't

I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes starin' at space

And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape

Nothin' happens after two, it's truе, it's true

My bad habits lead to you

Post-Chorus

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lеad to you

Verse 2

Every pure intention ends when the good times start

Fallin' over everything to reach the first-time spark

It started under neon lights and then it all got dark

I only know how to go too far

Chorus

My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't

I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes starin' at space

And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape

Nothin' happens after two, it's true, it's true

My bad habits lead to you

Post-Chorus

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Bridge

We took the long way 'round

And burned 'til the fun ran out, now

Chorus

My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't

I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes starin' at space

And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape

Nothin' happens after two, it's true, it's true

My bad habits lead to you

Post-Chorus

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you