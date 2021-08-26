Here's Everything To Know About Lil Nas X's Debut Album

Until now, Lil Nas X had only a mixtape and EP to his discography, but no full-length album. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, the star announced that will all change soon because his debut album, Montero, is officially on the way and it’ll arrive this fall. He shared the update just weeks after dropping his latest single “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow on July 23. If you’ve been waiting for him to release more music, here’s everything you need to know about Lil Nas X's Montero, including its release date, tracklist, music videos, teasers, and more.

In his album announcement, which he posted on Twitter and Instagram, Lil Nas X revealed the inspiration behind Montero was his journey toward self-acceptance. “Creating this album has been therapy for me,” he said. “I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”

To go along with his theme of self-discovery throughout the album, the star named Montero after his real name, Montero Lamar Hill. Since it sounds like his record will be really personal, fans can read all the details surrounding Lil Nas X’s Montero below to make sure they don’t miss when it drops.

Lil Nas X's Montero Release Date

Fans can listen to Montero across all streaming services starting on Friday, Sept. 17. If you want to listen to the album right when it drops, you can pre-save it on Spotify and follow Lil Nas X on the platform for music updates. Fans can also pre-add the record on Apple Music.

Lil Nas X's Montero Tracklist

Lil Nas X hasn’t shared the official tracklist for Montero yet, but he revealed the album will include 15 songs total. His single "Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” which he released in March 2021, is expected to be featured on it. In a March 26 IG note, the singer said he wrote the song for “14-year-old montero” who was afraid of coming out. “It's about a guy I met last summer,” he explained. “I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that' type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.”

His follow-up single “Sun Goes Down,” which arrived in May, will also likely be on the album. During a May 24 interview with Genius, Lil Nas X said the track was inspired by dark thoughts he had as a teenager. His latest single, “Industry Baby,” which is about his journey toward success, is predicted to be on Montero as well.

Lil Nas X's Montero Music Videos

Check out the music videos for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” “Sun Goes Down,” and “Industry Baby” below.

Lil Nas X's Montero Teasers

On Aug. 25, Lil Nas X shared a 90-second teaser for Montero, that featured him as a newscaster. In another scene, he’s seen driving a car in the desert as a snippet of a new song plays in the background.

That’s all there is to know about Lil Nas X’s Montero!