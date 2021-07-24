Everyone's Making The Same Joke About Jack Harlow In Lil Nas X's New Video

Lil Nas X lit up social media yet again with another music video, but this time it was in collaboration with Jack Harlow. However, if you remember the vid for his hit song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” you’ll want to keep all those references in mind because the latest vid is a wild satire of Lil Nas X getting sent to prison for selling his now-infamous Satan shoes. Fans are tweeting about the Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow “Industry Baby” video nonstop now, and there’s one joke that’s taking over social media.

If you need a refresher, the recent controversy involving Lil Nas X came after the rapper sold a customized line of Nike Air Max 97s containing human blood alongside the release of his biblical “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” music video. The unauthorized “Satan shoes” featured the Nike logo, which prompted a lawsuit and settlement from Nike. In true Lil Nas X fashion, the rapper let his art do the talking and satirized the lawsuit in his new music video.

Days before the “Industry Baby” video dropped on Friday, July 23, Lil Nas X posted a teaser clip in which he was jokingly sentenced to prison for his offense. The video itself picks up in the midst of the rapper’s fake prison sentence. Like all of his videos, the “Industry Baby” video became an instant obsession online, with fans particularly celebrating a nude dance break in the prison showers. While featured artist Jack Harlow killed his verse, the big joke online is about how the rapper may have felt a bit out of place in Montero State Prison.

After the music video hit, fans took to Twitter to dissect the video and make a ton of similar jokes:

After the chatter about Harlow’s role in the video took over Twitter, the rapper shared that he would have actually been down to join in on the shower scene if Lil Nas X had asked him.

When Lil Nas X saw Harlow’s post, he got in on the fun himself, jokingly begging to reshoot the scene with Harlow and apologizing to the LGBTQ+ community for not including him in the scene.

Of course, there was so much more to love about the inventive new music video than just the shower scene and Harlow’s feature. Lil Nas X fans lit up Twitter with tons of reactions and memes ranging from hilarious to heartfelt:

As always, the Lil Nas X love was best expressed through SpongeBob memes:

All the shower jokes aside, fans are here for the new video and think it’s fire.