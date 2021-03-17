Is Justin Bieber's "Peaches" About Hailey? The Lyrics Are So Sweet

Justin Bieber is laying on the romance with his newest single. The Biebs' new album, Justice, is slated to arrive on March 19 and fans got a new sneak peek at what they can expect. The singer played a snippet of his song "Peaches" during his March 17 NPR Tiny Desk concert, which got fans chattering about the moving ballad. For those asking if Justin Bieber's "Peaches" is about Hailey, the signs point to yes.

It's clear that JB's new album is an especially romantic one. His lead single, "Holy," was about "running to the altar" with a loved one, and his follow-up, "Anyone," was one of his most romantic songs to date. So it was only fitting to hear "Peaches" was equally so. Bieber played the song live for the first time during his Tiny Desk show, and fans immediately took to Twitter to rave over the beautiful song and lyrics.

"Justin Bieber’s tiny desk home concert was beyond words beautiful," one fan tweeted. "PEACHES IS SO GOOD THE LYRICS HIS F*CKING VOICE I COULD CRY," another tweeted.

You can see the snippet of Bieber playing "Peaches" for the first time below.

There's no denying the lyrics are romantic from start to finish, so there's a good chance they were written about his wife. You can see the lyrics to "Peaches" below, courtesy of Genius.

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

I get my peaches out in Georgia, ooh, yeah, sh*t

I get my weed from California, that's that sh*t

I took my chick up to the North, yeah, badass b*tch

I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah that’s it

[Post-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

And I see you, the way I breathe you in

It's the texture of your skin

I wanna wrap my arms around you, baby

Never let you go (Oh)

And I see you

There's nothing like your touch

It’s the way you lift me up

And I'll be right here with you 'til the end

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

I get my peaches out in Georgia, ooh, yeah, sh*t

I get my weed from California, that's that sh*t

I took my chick up to the North, yeah, badass b*tch

I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah that's it

I get my peaches out in Georgia, ooh, yeah, sh*t

I get my weed from California, that's that shi*t

I took my chick up to the North, yeah, badass b*tch

I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah that's it

[Post-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

And I see you, the way I breathe you in

It's the texture of your skin

I wanna wrap my arms around you, baby

Never let you go, oh

And I see you

There’s nothing like your touch

It’s the way you lift me up

And I'll be right here with you ’til the end

Bieber has also repeatedly teased the music video for "Peaches" on Instagram, meaning fans can expect more excitement to come.

One thing's for sure: When Justice finally hits streaming services, it's going to be brimming with romantic bops.