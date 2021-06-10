On Wednesday, June 9, Doja Cat announced she’s getting ready to drop her long-awaited third album, which will include her latest single “Kiss Me More” with SZA, as well as a number of other star-studded collaborations. From its release date and tracklist to its cover art and featuring artists, here’s everything you need to know about Doja Cat’s Planet Her before it lands this June.

After taking over the Billboard charts in 2020 with her Hot Pink single “Say So,” which went No. 1 on the Hot 100 on May 16, Doja found even more popularity in 2021 with collaborations like “Best Friend” with Saweetie and “34+35 (Remix)” with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion. Her 2019 single “Streets” also became a sleeper hit when it went viral in March thanks to the “Silhouette Challenge” on TikTok.

“Kiss Me More” is her newest track dominating the music scene, as it’s been occupying the Top 10 of the Hot 100 every week since its release on April 9. Doja and SZA performed the song live for the first time at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23. Days later, the “Bottom B*tch” singer teased her upcoming album’s space theme at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27 when she performed alongside a group of backup dancers dressed as aliens.

Fans are so close to hearing Doja’s Planet Her because it will release in just a few weeks. If you can’t wait to hear it, check out all the details you need to know about the record below.

Doja Cat’s Planet Her Release Date

The most important question on everyone’s mind is when the album will drop. Good news: Fans won’t have to wait that much more because Planet Her arrives on Friday, June 25. Before then, fans will get another taste of Doja’s record with the release of her new song “Need To Know” on June 11.

Doja Cat’s Planet Her Cover Art

Doja shared her album’s cover art on Instagram on June 9, revealing it will feature her on the front flying through space.

Doja Cat’s Planet Her Tracklist

Apart from “Kiss Me More” with SZA, Doja’s new album will include the following collaborations: “Pay Day,” featuring Young Thing, “I Don’t Do Drugs,” featuring Ariana Grande, “You Right” with the Weekend, and “Options” featuring JID. Check out Doja’s Planet Her tracklist below.

WOMAN NAKED PAY DAY FEAT. YOUNG THUG GET INTO IT (YUH) NEED TO KNOW I DON’T DO DRUGS FEAT. ARIANA GRANDE LOVE TO DREAM YOU RIGHT DOJA CAT & THE WEEKND BEEN LIKE THIS OPTIONS FEAT. JID AIN’T SHIT IMAGINE ALONE KISS ME MORE FEAT. SZA

Doja Cat’s Planet Her Music Videos

So far, the only music video Doja has released for this album has been “Kiss Me More” with SZA, but according to the singer’s YouTube channel, a visual for “Need To Know” will drop alongside the song on June 11.

That’s all you need to know about Doja’s Planet Her! Get ready, because the album is sure to be a hit!