Ariana Grande shook the music world when she dropped her sixth studio album, Positions, in October 2020. Fans just couldn't get over the amount of lyrics about making love on her record and the most head-turning song of all was "34+35." If you thought the track couldn't get any sexier, wait until you hear the new version. These tweets about Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion's "34+35" remix show everyone loves the new lyrics because they're genius AF.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, Grande announced the "34+35" remix with a mysterious Instagram showing three silhouettes, teasing she was working with two other artists on the song. Fans guessed Megan Thee Stallion was going to be featured on the remix because she commented a pair of eyes underneath the post. It was really suspicious because the rapper didn't write anything else. Celebrities also use that emoji to hint something big is coming, but they just can't say it yet. Arianators guessed the second person was either Doja Cat or Nicki Minaj because Grande has worked with them before and the silhouettes looked similar.

The next day, Grande revealed Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat were collaborating with her. Although fans called it, they were still shook, thinking a "34+35" remix with today's two biggest rappers was too good to be true.

If you thought the original song was full of sexual innuendos, wait until you learn the lyrics for the remix. Grande kicks off the new version by singing the first verse and chorus. "You might think I’m crazy/ The way I’ve been cravin’/ If I put it quite plainly/ Just gimme them babies," she says in the opening.

Doja Cay then slays the second verse with some playful lyrics. Fans agreed the most clever line was "Play and rewind that, listen, you’ll find that I want that six-nine without Tekashi," which takes a dig at controversial rapper Tekashi 69.

Megan Thee Stallion's verse was equally as surprising. "Netflix or Hulu? Baby, you choose (You choose) I’m up like Starbucks, three pumps, ooh," the rapper says.

Listen to the remix below.

Fans weren't prepared for this version to slap so hard. Check out their tweets below.

Now that the remix is out, fans need the "34+35" music video ASAP!