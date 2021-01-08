Twitter can't get enough of Saweetie and Doja Cat's new single "Best Friend." The beat is catchy AF, the lyrics ooze girl power, and the video is all about a fun girls night filled with lots of twerking and nude cliff diving. These 20 tweets about Saweetie and Doja Cat's "Best Friend" show fans will be repeating both the song and music video for hours on end.

"Best Friend" is the latest offering from Saweetie's upcoming album Pretty B*tch Music and comes following her collab with Jhené Aiko in October 2020 called "Back to the Streets." Although the star hasn't announced a release date for her highly-anticipated record, her team-up with Doja Cat gives fans an idea of what to expect. The song is about lifting your best friend up, with lyrics like, "That's my best friend, she a real bad b*tch/ Drive her own car, she don't need no Lyft."

Everything about this single is so empowering, so as you can expect, Saweetie and Doja Cat's "Best Friend" video will make you feel just as good.

The clip starts with the duo shutting down "another fake woke misogynist" who's disturbing them as they tan. The two then go on a fun girls night, proving they don't need anybody but each other. They show off their huge purse collections, bedazzled Tesla, and luxurious crib — all while wearing matching outfits. Saweetie and Doja Cat also take a bunch of cute selfies and end the video by jumping off a cliff together completely naked. It basically brings the whole "If your friends jumped off a bridge, would you jump too?" saying to life.

Watch the "Best Friend" video below.

Fans loved the whole concept, saying Saweetie and Doja Cat are the perfect collaborators.

In a November 2020 interview for Rolling Stone, Saweetie explained the reason she called her album Pretty B*tch Music. "I make people feel like bad b*tches, like pretty girls, so why don’t I call it Pretty B*tch Music?" she said, adding she gave the title another meaning. "If I make it stand for something, it’ll make sense. So that’s why I say ‘b*tch’ stands for boss, independent, tough, CEO — I want my fans to know that it’s empowering."

"Best Friend" definitely hyped fans up, and it seems they can expect more certified bops in the future!