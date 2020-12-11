Taylor Swift gives fans the best surprises. Just five months after dropping Folklore in July, she's already come out with another record Evermore, which she considers Folklore's sister album. The standard edition has 15 tracks, while the deluxe version includes 17. Prepare to see nothing but Taylor Swift Evermore Instagram captions these next few months because her newest lyrics are so beautiful. If you're looking for a few to use on your IG profile, these lyrics will surely impress all your followers.

Swift only gave fans a few hours to prepare for the release of Evermore. She made her album announcement on Thursday, Dec. 10, writing, "I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore."

The singer explained this album is connected to her previous one because she wrote the songs around the same time. "It feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in," Swift wrote, adding Evermore includes lyrics told through the perspective of fictional characters or other people she knows, just like Folklore. "I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them."

There are so many genius lyrics on Evermore, but these 25 are perfect for Instagram captions to fit any occasion.

1. "Lost in your current like a priceless wine." — from "Willow"

2. "Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind." — from "Willow"

3. "Hey, that's my man." — from "Willow"

4. "Sometimes you just don't know the answer/ 'Til someone's on their knees and asks you." — from "Champagne Problems"

5. "You won't remember all my champagne problems." — from "Champagne Problems"

6. "Gleaming, twinkling/ Eyes like sinking ships on waters/ So inviting, I almost jump in." — from "Gold Rush"

7. "Everybody wants you but I don't like a gold rush." — from "Gold Rush"

8. "You could call me 'babe' for the weekend." — from "'Tis The Damn Season"

9. "Now I'm missing your smile, hear me out/ We could just ride around." — from "'Tis The Damn Season"

10. "Use my best colors for your portrait/ Lay the table with the fancy sh*t." — from "Tolerate It"

11. "No, there ain't no doubt/ I think I'm gonna call him out." — from "No Body, No Crime"

12. "There'll be happiness after you." — from "Happiness"

13. "I hope she'll be your beautiful fool/ Who takes my spot next to you." — from "Happiness"

14. "This place is the same as it ever was." — from "Dorothea"

15. "If this is the long haul/ How'd we get here so soon?" — from "Coney Island"

16. "'Cause we were like the mall before the internet/ It was the one place to be." — from "Coney Island"

17. "In from the snow/ Your touch brought forth an incandescent glow." — from "Ivy"

18. "Stop you putting roots in my dreamland/ My house of stone, your ivy grows/ And now I'm covered in you." — from "Ivy"

19. "Your opal eyes are all I wish to see." — from "Ivy"

20. "Never thought I'd meet you here/ It could be love." — from "Cowboy Like Me"

21. "Long story short, it was the wrong guy." — from "Long Story Short"

22. "I always felt I must look better in the rear view/ Missing me." — from "Long Story Short"

23. "If I didn't know better/ I'd think you were still around." — from "Marjorie"

24. "I know that it's over, I don't need your closure." — from "Closure"

25. "When I was shipwrecked/ I thought of you/ In the cracks of light/ I dreamed of you." — from "Evermore"

Fans can listen to Evermore on all streaming services now.