Taylor Swift is the queen of quotes. Whether it's in her song lyrics, or an interview, she's always got something to say, and it's always worth listening to. There's a reason why so many Swifties closely listen to every song she puts out, and when she announces a full album, well, it's cause for an epic freak out, which is exactly what happened when her latest record, Folklore, dropped on July 24. With 16 tracks on the album, Swifties are living, and the singer served up so many quotable lines fans may never be stressed about Instagram captions again. These Taylor Swift Folklore Instagram captions are perfect for your next post.

Even before listening, fans knew Folklore would be special for one major reason: It was recorded in secrecy. During her time in self-quarantine, Swift recorded the ultra-personal album as a surprise to fans. Then, just ahead of its release, she teased what they could expect.

"Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine," she wrote on Instagram.

Now that the album has officially arrived, these are the the lyrics you'll want to keep handy when creating your next Instagram caption.

1. "If my wishes came true, it would've been you." — from "The 1"

2. "We never painted by the numbers, baby, but we were making it count." — from "The 1"

3. "When I felt like I was an old cardigan under someone's bed, you put me on and said I was your favorite." — from "Cardigan"

4. "I knew you'd linger like a tattoo kiss. I knew you'd haunt all of my what-ifs." — from "Cardigan"

5. "Filled the pool with champagne and swam with the big names." — from "The Last Great American Dynasty"

6. "You were my town, now I'm in exile, seein' you out." — from "Exile"

7. "And so the battleships will sink beneath the waves. You had to kill me, but it killed you just the same." — from "My Tears Ricochet"

8. "I'm a mirrorball and I'll show you every version of yourself tonight." — from "Mirrorball"

9. "Love you to the Moon and to Saturn." — from "Seven"

10. "Passed down like folk songs, our love lasts so long." — from "Seven"

11. "August slipped away into a moment in time." — from "August"

12. "It's hard to be anywhere these days when all I want is you." — from "This Is Me Trying."

13. "You showed me colors you know I can't see with anyone else." — from "Illicit Affairs."

14. "And isn't it just so pretty to think all along there was some invisible string tying you to me?" — from "Invisible String"

15. "No one likes a mad woman. What a shame she went mad. You made her like that." — from "Mad Woman"

16. "Only twenty minutes to sleep, but you dream of some epiphany. Just one single glimpse of relief to make some sense of what you've seen." — from "Epiphany"

17. "If you kiss me, will it be just like I dreamed it?" — from "Betty"

18. "All these people think love's for show, but I would die for you in secret." — from "Peace"

19. "Your faithless love's the only hoax I believe in." — from "Hoax"

20. "Don't want no other shade of blue but you. No other sadness in the world would do." — from "Hoax"

Swift always delivers such poetic lyrics, which is why any of her Folklore songs will be sure to inspire your IG followers.