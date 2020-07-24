Swifties have not rested since Taylor Swift dropped her eighth studio album, Folklore, on Friday, July 24. They've been listening to the tracks on repeat looking for any possible clues about who, or what, they could possibly be about. To their surprise, they discovered "Invisible String" may reference Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. As fans know, Jonas is one of Swift's most famous exes, which makes this theory so wild. You need to hear Taylor Swift's "Invisible String" shoutout to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner because you won't believe what she had to say about them.

The day Folkore dropped, Swift told fans she purposely hid easter eggs in her lyrics that could either reference her personally or someone else. "I found myself not only writing my own stories, but also writing about or from the perspective of people I've never met, people I've known, or wish I hadn't," Swift wrote on Twitter.

This made fans' album-listening experience even more interesting because they wondered what the story was behind each song. Once they got to "Invisible String," their jaws dropped when they heard a certain lyric. "For the boys who broke my heart, now I send their babies presents," Swift sings.

Instantly, fans thought this was directed at Jonas, who dated Swift from July to October 2008, and is now married and expecting a baby with Turner.

George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For a while after their breakup, Swift and Jonas weren't on good terms due to how messy it ended (Swift says Jonas broke up with her over the phone, and she called him out on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for it), but thankfully, they've made up since then. "At the end of the day, I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor’s moved on, and it feels nice, and we’re all friends, and it’s all good," Jonas said during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine show in June 2019.

Considering their friendly now, fans think it's possible Swift sent Jonas and Turner gifts for their baby.

Now that you know about this fan theory, hear "Invisible String" for yourself below.