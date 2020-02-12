Jonas fans try to remain calm, but Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child! JustJared first broke the news on Feb. 12 after "multiple sources" reportedly confirmed to the publication that Turner is pregnant. That same day, Us Weekly published a report backing up the claim. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Turner and Jonas regarding claims Turner is pregnant and did not hear back in time for publication.) It certainly seems as if a bonus Jonas is on the way!

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” a source reportedly told Just Jared. Another source also reportedly added, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Jonas and Turner, who first tied the knot in a Las Vegas chapel ceremony on May 1, 2019 and then again in France on June 29, 2019, got engaged in October 2017. “I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age," Turner told Rolling Stone during a March 2019 interview. "I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.”

If the rumors of a baby on the way are true, there's no doubt that this little Jonas is going to be coming into an extremely loving home. Both Jonas and Turner have been incredibly open about how their deep love for one another has made them better people. "In finding myself, I was also able to find a partner," Jonas shared during the Jo Bros documentary Chasing Happiness. "The impact of falling in love has made me want to be a better man, a better person, and ultimately, made me a better brother." (At another incredibly sweet point of the documentary Jonas noted that he'd "do f*cking anything to see Sophie for an hour.")

For her part, Turner has been incredibly honest about the way the love she's received from Jonas has helped her cope with her depression. "When someone tells you they love you every day it makes you love yourself," she told Dr. Phil of Jonas during an episode of his podcast Phil in the Blanks published on April 16, 2019.

Whether or not the rumors of them expecting their first child are true, it seems as though Jonas and Turner have really built a solid foundation of love for their relationship and that's all that really matters, right?