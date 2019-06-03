It might have seemed pretty impromptu to the untrained eye, but it turns out Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Vegas Wedding was planned ahead. No, seriously. Turner, herself, opened up about it in an interview with Porter published May 31. “I think because there are so many annulments and divorces, you can’t just get the license at the chapel now, so it does take a little bit of planning," she told the publication just seven-and-a-half short days after her wedding.

In fact, Turner admitted that they originally had planned for the Vegas ceremony to be a secret. And even threw a little shade at Diplo for ruining the surprise by live streaming the entire event. "It’s tricky when people livestream it," she said of her attempt at keeping the nuptials a secret, adding that “It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny."

When asked if she would have kept their nuptials a secret forever if Diplo (who I suddenly relate to on a very deep level) hadn't spilled the beans, she said she would have kept things on the DL for at least a little while. “Maybe not forever," she explained. "I think at some point I would have had to stop saying ‘fiancé’, but yes, I would have kept it a secret."

In fact, Turner has some pretty strong feelings about marriage being private. "Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be,” she told Porter. “It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.”

That being said, Turner hasn't fully embraced her role as "wife" yet. "I don’t know if I feel like a wife yet,” she admitted. “I don’t know how I feel.” Porter reports she added with a laugh, “I mean, I feel good, obviously. But it happened so recently that I’m just kind of floating at the moment.”

For those of you reading this wondering when the heck Jonas and Turner even tied the knot, let me give you a little itsy bitsy refresher. Turner, 23, and Jonas, 29 tied the knot in Las Vegas at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel on May 1, 2019 after Jonas crushed a performance at the Billboard Music Awards. Diplo, their wedding DJ (casual), livestreamed the entire thing, an Elvis impersonator officiated, they exchanged ring pops (you can now buy the wrappers for thousands), and they even had a live performance from none other than Dan + Shay performed. Oh, and did I forget to mention Khalid was a guest? And obviously the other Jo Bros were groomsmen. It was perfect.

But it isn't going to be their only wedding ceremony. No, the two will still have a more formal wedding affair in France this summer. “They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe,” a source told People on May 2 of the reason behind their Vegas wedding.