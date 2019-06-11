If this year has given me anything, it's a next-level obsession with all things Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. From their sudden (and epic) Las Vegas wedding to their numerous red carpets supporting each other (read: the Game of Thrones Season 8, Chasing Happiness, and Dark Phoenix premieres), these two have made it into my top five favorite celebrity couples. Joe Jonas' sweetest quotes about Sophie Turner only fueled my love for them even more. Though, he hasn't said too much about his wife since rumors about their relationship began in 2016, the things he has said have been absolutely beautiful.

For a quick refresher on all things "Jophie," Jonas and Turner were first reportedly linked in November 2016 when they were photographed at the MTV EMAs. After a couple more sightings of the two of them together, Turner seemed to confirm their relationship in January 2017 by posting a picture of Jonas smoking a cigar on a boat in Miami. When asked about her relationship with Jonas days later, Turner coyly replied, "I'm not saying anything... I'm very happy." The following month, Jonas reportedly commented a fire emoji on Turner's picture on Instagram, adding more fuel to the relationship rumors.

In July 2017, Turner confirmed she and Jonas were, in fact, together in an interview with Marie Claire, where she, again, said she was "very happy." That September, things seemed to be getting serious with this two when they adopted a husky puppy together. The following month, Jonas proposed, and they both posted the same photo of their hands, one on top of the other, with Turner's stunning engagement ring front and center. In May 2019, Jonas and Turner got married in a true Las Vegas ceremony, with an Elvis impersonator and everything, and are set to get married again some time this summer in France.

So, while you wait for the next Jonas wedding, take a look at Jonas' beyond sweet quotes about Turner, and try not to cry.

He cherishes his time with her. It took me time to understand having someone in my life that I'll do f*cking anything to see Sophie for an hour. But it took me a long time to understand that. — Chasing Happiness

She makes him want to be better. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In finding myself, I was also able to find a partner. The impact of falling in love has made me want to be a better man, a better person, and ultimately, made me a better brother. — Chasing Happiness

She encouraged him to fix his relationship with his brothers. It encouraged me to see she had such a great relationship with her brothers. That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, 'I gotta get my sh*t together.' — Harper's Bazaar, June 2019

He's so proud of her. This weekend is so exciting for many reasons, but one of the most exciting is #DarkPhoenix comes out worldwide today! I am so proud of you @sophiet and how hard you worked on this film. You did the research, you did the work, and you delivered. I loved this movie!! Go see it! It's f*cking 🔥 I love you! — Instagram, June 2019

She's the best thing in his life. My Valentine gets a surprise birthday party because she's the f*cking best. 😍 — Instagram, February 2019

He's there for her. I will take your pain/And put it on my heart/I won't hesitate/Just tell me where to start. — "Hesitate," Happiness Begins

He would do anything for her. Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pull me close and I'll hold you tight/Don't be scared 'cause I'm on your side/Know there's nothing I wouldn't do for you. — "Hesitate," Happiness Begins