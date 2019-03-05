Ever since Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their engagement via a couple of charming corresponding Instagram posts, we’ve obviously been eagerly awaiting more wedding deets. When is Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding? Where will it be happening? And what kind of celebration are they planning? These are just some of the questions that have been swirling around. The couple has stayed pretty tight-lipped on the subject since they flashed a photo of Turner’s stunning ring back in October 2017. But on the March 4 episode of The Late Late Show, James Corden dug for some more details on their impending nuptials, and Jonas happily provided them. He also took the opportunity to take a few digs at his siblings while they were sitting right next to him (more on that later).

First off, let’s review what we already know. Back in early December, we learned that Jonas and Turner may be planning a 2019 destination wedding, according to an Us Weekly report. The rumors started in November when life coach Mike Bayer posted a (now-deleted) Instagram Story displaying a white box emblazoned with gold writing that read “Sophie and Joe 2019 France.” Many assumed that could be the wedding invitation — and it makes sense given that the couple’s engagement party had a European theme. Then, an inside source confirmed these rumors to Us Weekly.

But now we’re learning even more. Thanks to a little prying from Corden, not only did Jonas confirm that he and Turner will be tying the knot this year, but he also specified that it will be a summer wedding.

“I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” he added.

Jonas is planning a pretty raucous affair, too — he’s plotting some activities that will get both sides of the family active in the festivities. Since Turner’s family is from England, he decided to include a flag rugby game in addition to a flag football game.

“So if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I’ll be very proud” he jokingly told Corden.

Obviously, given that both of his brothers have already gotten hitched, one would assume that he’s picked up some wedding planning tips. And when Corden asked Jonas what he’s learned from those weddings, Joe responded: “Mostly things not to do.” Jonas definitely didn’t hesitate to take a few jabs at his siblings – after admitting, of course, that both ceremonies were “absolutely beautiful.”

“All 18 of Nick's [were] amazing,” he joked.

Oh, the shade. (And let’s not forget that both of his brothers were present for all of these quips.) ICYMI, Nick Jonas’ extravagant wedding to Priyanka Chopra in Dec. 2018 included both Christian and Hindu ceremonies, as well as a slew of celebrations afterward that occurred in multiple cities. Apparently, Joe is aiming for a much simpler affair.

“I would say, stick to one. One and done,” Jonas added.

And he didn’t let his other brother, Kevin, off the hook, either. Unfortunately, Kevin’s 2009 wedding to Danielle Jonas coincided with a massive blizzard. Joe’s takeaway?

“Maybe don't get married in December,” he said.

Make no mistake, however — the jokes were all purely in good fun. In fact, the Jonas Brothers have reunited and recently announced a bevy of exciting news. First, on Feb. 28, the JoBros reactivated their Twitter account to announce a new single. Then, on March 1, they released the catchy tune, “Sucker,” as well as its corresponding music video on March 1 (which Chopra, Jonas, and Turner all adorably made an appearance in). They also recently announced a reunion tour in Australia (which suggests further touring may potentially be happening beyond). To boot, they’re partnering with Amazon Studios to produce a new documentary that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the brothers’ lives, from childhood to their original run starting in 2005.

Joe Jonas has a pretty epic year ahead of him. Between marrying Turner — who it’s clear he’s madly in love with — and getting back in the studio as well as on tour with his brothers, 2019 promises to be nothing short of epic. Clearly, the DNCE singer is “Living The Dream.”