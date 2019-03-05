The Jonas Brothers are BACK, baby! *Cue the screams from millennial women everywhere.* The JoBros made their glorious return to music last week, and already, they're talking about the next steps. I mean, Jonas Brothers stans were asking "Will the Jonas Brothers have a reunion tour?" long before "Sucker" dropped, but now that they're actually back together and making music, a reunion tour is more of a possibility than ever. I say this because Kevin, Nick, and Joe all but confirmed that a reunion tour is happening. This is not a drill.

In an interview on Nova 96.9's Smallzy's Surgery (a popular Australian radio show), the JoBros confirmed that they're planning on touring Australia now that they're back together. They never toured Australia when the band was together years ago, so Australian fans have been waiting a long time to be able to see them in person.

In the interview with Smallzy, Joe said, "I think we have a lot to say...but to our Australian fans, thank you for being so patient for the Jonas Brothers to come back around and to play a show there."

"We have two promises," he continued, "We're back and we're going to definitely tour Australia."

Do you know what that means? If they're touring Australia, you can bet your a** they're probably touring other countries as well! A REUNION TOUR COULD BE COMING!

In the words of Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

This really shouldn't be that surprising, though. The boys are releasing new music. Why wouldn't they tour it? Also, their fans have been begging for a reunion tour ever since their breakup in 2013. They will literally be rolling in money if they do a reunion tour. Just do it!

This promise to tour the land down under was in part thanks to Joe Jonas being a judge on The Voice Australia, the brothers revealed in the interview.

You see, there will be a Jonas Brothers documentary coming out on Amazon Prime this year (!!). The boys have apparently been filming it for months already, and it will document the months leading up to their comeback. Part of that documentary was filmed in Australia while Joe was living there during his time on The Voice.

"Australia is a big piece of the puzzle because at that point we had been filming the documentary for about two or three months," Nick said to Smallzy in the interview, "and we started to unpack everything. I think the first thing was, could we actually do this and be healthy this time around." Apparently, that answer was yes!

When the Jonas Brothers documentary was announced on Monday, March 4, the brothers said in a statement,

Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals. In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke added in a subsequent statement,

Amazon Prime Video is proud to be the exclusive home for a very personal, behind the scenes look at the Jonas Brothers as they reunite for this exciting tour. Experiencing the brothers back together again is the news that everyone hoped for and we can’t wait to share this intimate and compelling documentary special with all of our customers.

DID YOU SEE THAT? SHE SAID TOUR. SHE SAID IT!!