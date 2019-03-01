Is Sophie Turner a sucker for the Jonas Brothers new song? It would appear that she definitely is! The boys' first piece of new music in six years dropped on March 1, and according to the reaction from JoBro Nation on Twitter, the tune is a legit jam! But it was Joe Jonas' fiancée who had the most epic response to the bop. And if you haven't seen Sophie Turner's reaction to the Jonas Brothers' "Sucker" yet, you're in for a treat because the Game of Thrones star supported the trio in a big way.

But let's rewind for a sec to see how we got here. On Thursday, Feb. 28, the JoBros hit up their newly-reactivated Twitter account to announce that their new song "Sucker" would be released at midnight on March 1. Fans immediately started to freak out, because duh. And now that the song has finally dropped and I can't get that upbeat hook — "I'm a sucker for you!" — out of my head, we finally have Turner's point of view on her man's music.

First, the actress took to her own Instagram account on Feb. 28 to share the same "Sucker" pic — Joe, nice choice of outfit — that the three boys had previously shared on their Twitter.

"They're back, baby," she wrote in the caption.

Then later, Turner hit up her Instagram to let fans know that there was also a "Sucker" video, and not only did it feature the three boys back together, it also featured the guys' wives! So Turner herself, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Danielle Jonas were all stars of the new video. Her caption read, "#suckervideo out now by @jonasbrothers (featuring the j sistas) @daniellejonas@priyankachopra 🍭."

Of course, this isn't the first time that Turner — who got engaged to Joe in October 2017 — has shown fans how she really feels about the Jonas Brothers on social media. Back in October 2018, she hilarious trolled the JoBros in a series of videos on her Instagram story.

"The Jonas Brothers were not the biggest band of the Naughties," she said in one of them. "Busted was, and that's the tea." She then panned over to show Joe, who responded to her unexpected revelation with some serious side-eye. The whole thing is actually hilarious.

Watch:

Pretty funny, right?

But who is Busted? Busted is a British pop punk band that was started in Y2K and also has three members. The trio had four UK No. 1 singles before disbanding in 2005. They got back together again in 2015, released their third studio album, Night Driver, in 2016, and their fourth, Half Way There, was released in February 2019.

Oh an here's a little bit of interesting trivia for you: It turns out that one of the Jonas Brothers' first big hits, "Year 3000," is actually a cover of Busted's second single from their debut album, which makes Turner's video shade even better!

And that's the tea.