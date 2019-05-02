Will Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Have Another Wedding? Here's What We Know

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially married, thanks to a true Las Vegas wedding following the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1. There were, reportedly, costume changes, ring-pop stand-ins for actual wedding rings, and, of course, an Elvis impersonator. But what about their reported destination wedding this summer? Will Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have another wedding now that they've already said "I do"? Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Jonas and Turner for comment on their second wedding plans, but did not heard back by the time of publication.

While neither Jonas nor Turner have confirmed whether or not they'll still go through with their original wedding plans (reportedly slated to happen in France this summer), it's pretty safe to assume they just might — considering they reportedly already sent out save the dates! Back in November 2018, life coach Mike Bayer posted a video to his Instagram story of what looked like Turner and Jonas' save the date invitation. He took it down soon after, but not before fans saved and circulated the footage on social media. The chic wooden box had the words "Sophie and Joe 2019 France" engraved in gold calligraphy, which gave fans an idea of when and where the next Jonas wedding might go down.

Jonas and Turner have done a good job at keeping the specifics about their wedding on the down low, but they have let fans in on a few details. During the Jonas Takeover of The Late Late Show With James Corden in March 2018, Jonas finally talked about his upcoming nuptials. "We’re getting married this year," he said on the show. "We’re going to have a summer wedding." And while summer does technically last from June to September, that narrows things down a little. (Side note: The Jonas Brothers begin touring in August, so maybe they'll get married [again] before then. Just sayin'.)

Jonas continued talking about his plans for the wedding, saying, "I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a lot of fun. We’re going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding, and a flag football game. So if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I’ll be very proud." Talk about some pretty awesome wedding pictures.

When asked about the wedding during her Harper's Bazaar UK May 2019 cover interview, Turner opened up about the kind of wedding she and Jonas were planning. "We’re trying to keep it as low-key as possible so it’s more of an intimate thing," she told the publication, which makes sense when you consider their out-of-the-blue Vegas ceremony. Though Jonas had already revealed he and Turner's plans for a summer wedding at the time the Harper's interview was published, when asked if she was planning on getting married this year, Turner told the magazine, "Maybe."

So, while neither Jonas nor Turner have confirmed they're still having their reported summer destination wedding in France, here's hoping that'll be happening as planned. They may already be legally married after their seemingly impromptu wedding ceremony in Vegas, but tying the knot surrounded by family and friends in a beautiful country sounds like a pretty great second wedding to me. (Still waiting for my invitation. Any day now, guys.)