Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Eloped In Vegas After The BBMAs, Because That's The Way They Roll

Y'all, if you didn't love Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas enough already, you're about to find yourself speechless, over the edge, and just breathless, because Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas eloped in Vegas after the BBMAs. Yes, you read that correctly. This is not a drill!! Joe Jonas is a married man and Sophie Turner is a married woman, and that's the tea.

The Jonas Brothers performed at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1 with the J Sisters (Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas) all in attendance with them. Right after the award show, they went to the little chapel to get married. And according to Diplo's Instagram Live during the elopement, it was a star-studded guest list, and the singer and Game of Thrones actress used Ring Pops as their rings (classic). I assume their official wedding is still happening at some point this year, as they sent out some fancy as hell save the dates in 2018 that definitely would not have been sent for a Vegas elopement. So this elopement seems like it was a spur-of-the-moment decision by the couple, and I just love that so much.

Diplo caught the whole thing (which was officiated by an Elvis impersonator because Vegas) on his Instagram Live.

I'm pretty sure when Elvis told Turner to kiss Jonas' ring pop, she licked it. Sansa Stark, everyone!

In the video, you can see Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas on one side of the aisle, with Nick and Kevin Jonas on the other. Other people in the chapel included Diplo, Khalid, and Dan + Shay (who performed "Speechless" while Turner walked down the aisle in a white jumpsuit and veil). Other than those celebs, it's actually pretty hard to figure out who is who in the crowd, as you don't really see any of their faces in the video.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed that this was a legit wedding, by the way. Turner and Jonas reportedly got a marriage license in Vegas earlier that day, so not only is this marriage legit, but the elopement was also a bit planned!

Fans on Twitter are swooning over Turner and Jonas' impromptu nuptials.

Considering that the couple's families (outside of Nick, Kevin, Priyanka, and Danielle) seemingly weren't at this ceremony (which ended with the Elvis impersonator singing "Viva Las Vegas" because Vegas), I imagine the couple still very much plans to have their previously scheduled wedding this summer. Turner wouldn't rob us of the chance of seeing Maisie Williams (aka Arya Freaking Stark) be her maid of honor, right? RIGHT?!

Of course, they can do whatever they please, but here's hoping that wedding still happens. It would totally be a waste of money not to have it though, plus Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had like, 15 weddings, so Turner and Jonas can get away with having two. They're just a hunka hunka burnin' love! They're burnin' up for each other! They can't help falling in love! They're both suckers!

Get it? 'Cause Jonas Brothers and Elvis and Vegas? OK, bye. Congrats Sansa and Shane.