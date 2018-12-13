Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got engaged long before Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged, and they were still engaged at the time of Chopra and Jonas' wedding the weekend of Dec. 3. Now that they've been engaged for a little over a year, when will Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get married? A wedding guest accidentally spilled some tea about the wedding details that Turner and Jonas have kept under a tighter lid than the details about Game Of Thrones final season (well, that's what it feels like, at least).

In a since-deleted post, Mike Bayer, Turner's life coach, posted what appears to be the first clue into the Turner/Jonas wedding. It's a wooden box with a beautifully engraved message that reads "Sophie and Joe 2019 France." It looks like one of those wooden boxes with a sliding lid that really fancy wine is sometimes held in.

"Wow, look at this! Fancy!" you can hear Bayer saying in the video. He removed the video from his account, but not before other accounts could snatch it up and post it themselves. Oops!

So, it looks like this is effectively Turner and Jonas' save the date.

If that is indeed what this wooden box is, then the couple will be getting married sometime in 2019 in France!

The box, unfortunately, doesn't reveal any specific date other than the year, but hey, 2019 is literally just around the corner. Save the dates are typically sent out months in advance when it comes to weddings, giving the guests ample time to prepare travel and lodging accommodations if need be. And given that it looks like Turner and Jonas have planned a destination wedding in France, it's possible that this apparent save the date was sent out many months in advance so their guests can make the proper arrangements.

The couple was recently in France looking all ~in love~ and what not on Turner's Instagram.

Turner captioned the photo, "with my love in paris," so maybe they're tying the knot there and were in town for some wedding planning?

As for who will be in the couple's wedding party, fans can bet that Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams will be a bridesmaid, as she already confirmed she will be. Kevin, Nick, and Frankie Jonas will no doubt be part of Joe's group of groomsmen, and given that Sophie was one of Priyanka Chopra's bridesmaids, fans can probably expect to see Chopra in Sophie's bridal party as well.

If one thing's for sure, it's that Turner and Jonas most likely won't let any more wedding details slip from now until the big day. The couple is pretty private about their relationship, so I imagine that that possible save the date being revealed was stressful, but hopefully the rest of the wedding planning goes off without a hitch.

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO in April 2019. Given that the whole cast is going to be busy prepping and promoting the show's epic final season in the first few months of 2019, I imagine the Turner/Jonas wedding will go down sometime after that once Turner's schedule is somewhat free. Can 2019 come any faster?!