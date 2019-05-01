It's, like, I've known the Jonas Brothers are back together, but the fact they're going on tour somehow makes it way more real. The Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour dates are here and yes, babe — they are coming to a city near you. Nick, Joe, and Kevin are all grown up and they're bringing their new sound (read: same exact sound you know and love) and cool vibes to the stage in what is surely going to be a tour for the history books. (Fingers crossed all of their amazing significant others travel with them, too! Right?!)

Frankly, the boys are going all in with 40 shows over the span of three months which will take them coast to coast and all throughout the country. Happiness Begins is the Jonas Brothers' first tour in nearly a decade. As a sweet little bonus, they'll be performing with special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw (!) and the tour kicks off on August 7 in Miami, Florida.

That all just feels so right, doesn't it?

“We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again," the Jonas Brothers said in a statement shared by Billboard. "We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”

Pre-orders for the album launched on Wednesday, May 1, and the entire record will be available everywhere on June 7. That gives die-hards a two-month jump on memorizing all of the amazing tunes before the brothers take it to the stage. As for the tour, folks who have the American Airlines Advantage Mastercard will be able to jump on tickets as early as Tuesday, May 7, at 10 a.m. over at LiveNation.com. Everyone else can grab their seats on Friday, May 10, so mark your calendars!

Check out the full list of show dates below and see which venues and weeks work best for you! Get it while it's hot, America.

Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins Tour Dates:

Wednesday, August 7 — Miami, FL

Friday, August 9 — Orlando, FL

Saturday, August 10 — Tampa, FL

Monday, August 12 — Atlanta, GA

Wednesday, August 14 — Raleigh, NC

Thursday, August 15 — Washington, DC

Saturday, August 17 — Boston, MA

Sunday, August 18 — Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, August 21 — Uncasville, CT

Friday, August 23 — Toronto, ON

Tuesday, August 27 — Buffalo, NY

Thursday, August 29 — New York, NY

Saturday, August 31 — Hershey, PA

Tuesday, September 3 — Pittsburgh, PA

Thursday, September 5 — Columbus, OH

Saturday, September 7 — Detroit, MI

Sunday, September 8 — Grand Rapids, MI

Tuesday, September 10 — Nashville, TN

Friday, September 13 — Indianapolis, IN

Saturday, September 14 — St. Louis, MO

Monday, September 16 — St. Paul, MN

Tuesday, September 17 — Milwaukee, WI

Thursday, September 19 — Chicago, IL

Sunday, September 22 — Kansas City, MO

Wednesday, September 25 — Dallas, TX

Thursday, September 26 — Houston, TX

Friday, September 27 — San Antonio, TX

Sunday, September 29 — Tulsa, OK

Tuesday, October 1 — Denver, CO

Thursday, October 3 — Salt Lake City, UT

Saturday, October 5 — Phoenix, AZ

Sunday, October 6 — Anaheim, CA

Tuesday, October 8 — San Francisco, CA

Friday, October 11 — Vancouver, BC

Saturday, October 12 — Tacoma, WA

Sunday, October 13 — Portland, OR

Tuesday, October 15 — Sacramento, CA

Thursday, October 17 — San Diego, CA

Friday, October 18 — Las Vegas, NV

Sunday, October 20 — Los Angeles, CA