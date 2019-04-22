Hold on to your teenage hearts, America, because the Jonas Brother's Happiness Begins album release date is pummeling towards you. Kevin, Joe, and Nick have gloriously reunited and just announced that their fifth studio album is scheduled to drop on June 7. That means fans will have the full album just in time to add it to their summer playlists so they can blast it at pool parties and BBQs, aka all the places the Jonas Brothers truly belong.

Hearts were broken when the brotherly gang split up (professionally) back in 2013. However, the breakup initially launched what would prove to be a very successful solo career for Nick, and Joe also made some pretty notable music waves when his band DNCE created the hit "Cake By The Ocean."

Of course, this past year saw Nick marry actress Priyanka Chopra, stirred up wedding bells for Joe and actress Sophie Turner, and Kevin's beautiful family continued to thrive. While that's all well and good, I think I can speak for all JoBros fans when I say this is much better. Hooray family and band reunions!

So far, their first two tracks off of "Happiness Begins" are a damn delight. The boys busted out with the bouncy beat "Sucker" and followed it up with an equally tasty hit called "Cool." Both of the music videos highlight everything we love about the Jonas Brothers: their sense of humor, group dynamic, and hair gel. It's just bonus that their significant others star in "Sucker," too.

Eat it up:

JonasBrothersVEVO on YouTube

JonasBrothersVEVO on YouTube

Fortunately, we know there is a lot more where this came from. The boys announced on Monday, April 22, that fans should be circling June 7 on their calendars in preparation for Happiness Begins full release.

Kevin posted a thoughtful message about the release date and what it's been like growing apart and coming back together with his brothers. He tweeted:

#HappinessBegins June 7th. After 7 years of not working together & finding ourselves we’re back to give you our journey in album form. Out of all the albums we’ve done I’m most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you’ll just have to wait a little bit longer.

Nick also said he was "so excited" to share the release date and Joe tweeted he "can't wait" for fans to hear this album.

Us too, Joe! Us too!

On top of their new music and new album, the Jonas Brothers are in full press mode. As soon as May 1, Nick, Joe, and Kevin will be hitting the stage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, presumably to sing one or both of their new hits. Shortly after that, they'll be popping up on Saturday Night Live's famous stage on May 11, followed by a performance at the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango festival the week their album drops.

Not a big deal. They're just crushing it is all.

Fortunately, all these great appearances should hold fans over until June 7. (The key word being should.)

We can't wait, JoBros! Congratulations!