Miley Scrapped A Bangerz Music Video With Miranda Cosgrove & Madonna

Miley Cyrus’ Bangerz era was one of her most controversial yet — lest we forget her 2013 VMAs performance of “We Can’t Stop” with Robin Thicke. But the album itself only had three official singles. According to Cyrus, there were supposed to be more, including one celeb-studded music video, that never happened.

During a June 6 interview with Spotify’s Every Single Album podcast, Cyrus took a trip down memory lane and revealed that she scrapped a music video for “4x4,” a song on Bangerz. According to the singer, her label thought that she wouldn’t have “any time to make a music video” since she was on tour at the time.

“They weren’t totally as certain with the album as I was. I wanted to make a ‘4x4’ music video,” Cyrus recalled. She tried to plan filming around her Nashville, Tennessee tour stop, so that they could use shoot at her father’s farm. “I was in Nashville, Tennessee with Nelly, and I had everyone already lined up,” Cyrus explained.

Nelly was featured on the track, but that was not the only big name that Cyrus recruited. “Madonna was down to do the video, Miranda Cosgrove... I was getting all these amazing people to be in the video,” she added.

Neil Lupin/Redferns/Getty Images

Not only did they sign up to be in the video, they signed up to get dirty in it. “Madonna was down to mud wrestle with Miranda Kerr. That was my theme. That’s what I wanted to happen,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to get all these Victoria’s Secret models and all these pop icons to come to my dad’s farm, get in the back of four by fours, and we’re going to mud wrestle. We’re going to go out and do donuts, which is in the lyrics. I had all these girls down to do it.”

“This was before Taylor [Swift] had a lot of famous people in her crew. I was friends with famous people first,” Cyrus added, laughing. “I had a f*cking squad, and my squad was very, very cool.”

The video never came to be though. Instead, Cyrus partied the night after her Nashville show and got wisdom teeth surgery the next morning “when I could have been mud wrestling with Miranda Kerr,” she quipped.