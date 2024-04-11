JoJo Siwa Responded To Those Miley Cyrus Bangerz Comparisons

JoJo Siwa isn’t wearing bows anymore. The former Dance Moms star released her first adult single “Karma” on April 5, pairing it with a steamy music video. The drastic change from her previous image — squeaky clean with a high pony and bow — was definitely on purpose. Apparently, she modeled this “full 180” after another former child star: Miley Cyrus.

“When I was 8, Miley had her Bangerz moment and I was like, 'All I want is to have that one day.' I want that,” Siwa said on an April 10 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. “Honestly since I was 15 my whole inner circle has been talking about it and getting excited for it.”

According to the 20 year old, “Karma” was the moment she had been waiting for. “‘Karma,’ I’m so proud of,” Siwa told Alex Cooper. “I think the music video really does more justice than the song, and once they’re together, it is a work of art. It is sickening, and it is the full 180 moment that I have always wanted. And the fact that people are comparing it to Miley’s Bangerz moment, like, goal achieved.”

This isn’t the first time Siwa’s new era has been compared to other celebrities. “It’s like when people were trying to tell me that I was dressing like G Flip. I was like, ‘Hallelujah. I did it.’ Like, that was the goal. Nailed it, you know what I mean?” Siwa said.

Siwa recalled the moment she was inspired by G Flip’s style: “I literally got off stage with G Flip [after she joined the musician for a performance of “GAY 4 ME” in October 2023], and I was like, ‘Sound the alarms, we’re buying the oversized pants, cut the arms off the muscle tee. Here the frick we go, everybody.’”

She called the change a “full 180,” and said the “same thing” was happening now with her new music. “It’s like, OK, we get to have this moment. Let’s have this moment. Like, no child star has done this since [Miley],” Siwa added. “They have had beautiful transitions. Olivia Rodrigo has had one of the most incredible success stories as a young musician, but there was no flip.”

“There was no child star flip like Miley had,” Siwa continued. “I knew I wanted that. I knew I wanted to give the world art.”

And the connection to Cyrus may go even deeper. After Siwa released “Karma,” fans started putting together some clues suggesting that the song actually first existed as a scrapped Cyrus demo from 2011. It seems like Siwa really is following in Cyrus’ footsteps with more than just an aesthetic rebrand.