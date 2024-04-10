Zendaya, Jojo Siwa & More Child Stars' Quotes About Their Experiences

There are a lot of mixed feelings.
Content warning: This article contains mentions of alleged sexual assault. No matter how glamorous their lives may look, child stars don’t always have it easy — often, they have a much more difficult childhood than their peers. In March, the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV explored exactly what Nickelodeon’s youngest actors faced while working for the network, featuring interviews about disturbing experiences on set.
Childhood stardom isn’t *always* a bad experience, but it’s often a complicated one. Over the years, former child stars have repeatedly spoken out about that it was like working on and off set — specifically, they’ve opened up about the challenges of growing up in the spotlight.
Whether these celebs have no regrets about their early career or wish they had avoided the limelight altogether, big names like Zendaya, Jojo Siwa, Hilary Duff, and Miley Cyrus have voiced strong opinions about what they went through growing up.