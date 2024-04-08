Zendaya has entered a new style era, and this one has her serving both on and off the court. The 27-year-old actor is set to star in the tennis rom-dram Challengers (out April 26) alongside Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. Since Zendaya is known for method dressing for each new film she’s promoting, fans have been seeing more and more tennis-inspired looks that are worth emulating.

Tennis-core often finds its way back into the zeitgeist around the spring, when short skirts and polo shirts are more suitable for the warm weather than chunky sweaters and jeans. However, Zendaya and stylist Law Roach are delivering a 2024 version of tennis-core that pays homage to the sport in not only pleated skirts, but also tennis-green shades and actual tennis ball accessories.

Celebs like Taylor Swift, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber have all worn tennis-core recently, but Z is taking a creative approach that deserves to be noticed. If you’re thinking of channeling the court this spring or summer — or just want to ~serve~ — here’s every tennis-core look Zendaya has worn for the press tour to give you some inspo:

Zendaya’s Head-To-Toe Tennis Style In Italy Was Baller Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Tennis but make it FASHION” was how Roach described Zendaya’s look at the April 8 Challengers press stop in Rome, Italy. For this ‘fit, Zendaya quite literally combined fashion with tennis by wearing a pair of white pumps with tennis balls on the heels. The entire outfit was custom Loewe, with the main event being a silver tennis dress featuring a plunging neckline.

Zendaya’s All-White Everything In France? Slay Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images White is the go-to color for tennis-core, as it’s often seen in tennis dresses, shoes, and pleated mini skirts. Zendaya channeled this shade at the Challengers premiere in Paris on April 6. The overall look, which was custom Louis Vuitton, paid homage to a classic tennis dress but with elegance. The all-white gown featured a drop waist with a long sheer, chiffon skirt and corset bodice. While it doesn’t scream tennis like balls on the heels, the inspo is there.

Zendaya Served Tennis Ball Realness In Paris Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images For another Paris event, Zendaya also channeled tennis-core with her color choices. While the Marc Jacobs and Louis Vuitton two-piece set isn’t what you’d normally see in tennis apparel, the hue of her button-up shirt and pants are lime green like a tennis ball. So, even if you’re not wearing preppy attire, you can still rock tennis-core with the right shades.

Zendaya Kept It Classy In A Tennis-Colored Minidress Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Sporting a very ‘60s-inspired checkered minidress from Marc Jacobs’ 2013 collection with Louis Vuitton, Zendaya also wore tennis-core-green on April 6 at a different Challengers event in Paris. This was also the first time Zendaya sported her new blond hair, which she had in a classic, Twiggy-like updo with a white headband to match the preppy aesthetic of this look.

Zendaya Stunned In A “Bedazzled Tennis Court” Gown James Gourley/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Challengers first premiere event in Australia on March 26, Zendaya took tennis-core seriously by wearing a green custom Loewe dress with a tennis player on the front. The glittery ensemble was the first major look to establish that Zendaya had moved on from her Dune: Part Two tour and was ready to method dress for Challengers. She even joked at the event that she was wearing a “bedazzled tennis court” that included a plunging neckline and slit.